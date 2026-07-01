Vietnamese military team actively searches for earthquake victims in Venezuela

Under the coordinated operational plan agreed upon with the Venezuelan authorities, personnel from the Vietnam People's Army and the Vietnam People's Public Security forces, together with their specialized equipment, were deployed in multiple directions to carry out search and rescue missions.
Despite sweltering heat and humid weather, the Vietnamese team remained actively engaged in searching areas surrounding the disaster site after receiving specific requests for assistance from families of missing victims.
In the early hours of June 30 (local time), the Turkish search and rescue team reported that it had detected possible signs of life at one of the earthquake sites. Having run out of fuel, the Turkish team requested that the Venezuelan authorities alert other international rescue teams to provide support.
Immediately after receiving the information, the Vietnamese contingent, led by Major General Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Rescue and Salvage Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, rapidly deployed personnel and specialized equipment to the site. The team worked alongside the Mexican search and rescue unit to search for victims despite heavy rain.
Search and rescue operations are continuing at full pace.