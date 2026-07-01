Vietnamese military team actively searches for earthquake victims in Venezuela

According to the Ministry of National Defense, on June 30 (local time), the Vietnamese rescue mission continued search and rescue operations in La Guaira State, one of the areas hardest hit by the twin earthquakes in Venezuela.

Under the coordinated operational plan agreed upon with the Venezuelan authorities, personnel from the Vietnam People's Army and the Vietnam People's Public Security forces, together with their specialized equipment, were deployed in multiple directions to carry out search and rescue missions.

Despite sweltering heat and humid weather, the Vietnamese team remained actively engaged in searching areas surrounding the disaster site after receiving specific requests for assistance from families of missing victims.

In the early hours of June 30 (local time), the Turkish search and rescue team reported that it had detected possible signs of life at one of the earthquake sites. Having run out of fuel, the Turkish team requested that the Venezuelan authorities alert other international rescue teams to provide support.

Immediately after receiving the information, the Vietnamese contingent, led by Major General Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Rescue and Salvage Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, rapidly deployed personnel and specialized equipment to the site. The team worked alongside the Mexican search and rescue unit to search for victims despite heavy rain.

Search and rescue operations are continuing at full pace.

Members of the Vietnamese contingent deploy from their base of operations to the mission area.

Members of the Vietnamese contingent travel from their base of operations to the assigned mission area.

The Vietnamese rescue team and its search dogs deploy to the disaster site to carry out search and rescue operations.

Vietnamese search and rescue personnel actively search for victims at the disaster site.

Vietnamese search and rescue personnel actively search for victims at the disaster site.

The Vietnamese contingent and the Mexican search and rescue team conduct a joint search for earthquake victims despite heavy rain.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh