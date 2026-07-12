Major canal upgrades reshape Ho Chi Minh City's urban landscape

Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new phase of urban renewal, with authorities accelerating efforts to rehabilitate canals and waterways while relocating more than 40,000 homes built on and along canals by 2030.

The initiative is a key component of the city's long-term urban development strategy, supporting national policies to build a modern, sustainable and livable metropolis.

Major projects along Xuyen Tam Canal, Doi Canal and the Vam Thuat River are progressing rapidly, following the successful transformation of the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal from one of the city's most polluted waterways into a vibrant public space.

Once completed, these waterways are expected to become green corridors that support waterway tourism, recreational activities, sports and community events while enhancing the city's urban landscape.

The bustling construction sites reflect the city's determination, together with public support, to restore the canal network and create a cleaner, greener and more modern Ho Chi Minh City.

The embankment along the Vam Thuat River in An Phu Dong and Binh Loi Trung wards is nearing completion as part of the Tham Luong–Ben Cat–Nuoc Len Canal Improvement Project, which has a total investment of about VND9 trillion (US$343 million).

Workers install foundation piles for the Doi Canal embankment along Nguyen Duy Street in Chanh Hung Ward under the North Bank Doi Canal Dredging, Infrastructure and Environmental Improvement Project, with a total investment of more than VND7.3 trillion (US$278 million).

Hiep An Bridge on the Nguyen Duy route is nearing completion, linking Chanh Hung Ward and Phu Dinh Ward as part of the North Bank Doi Canal Improvement Project.

Workers weld steel piles at the Xuyen Tam Canal Rehabilitation Project in An Nhon Ward.

With a total investment of approximately VND17.229 trillion, the Xuyen Tam Canal Rehabilitation Project is expected to improve the living environment and transform Ho Chi Minh City's urban landscape.

Following its restoration, the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal has become not only an environmental success but also a popular destination for culture, recreation and waterway tourism in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hien, Hoang Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong