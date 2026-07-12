Major canal upgrades reshape Ho Chi Minh City's urban landscape
SGGP
Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new phase of urban renewal, with authorities accelerating efforts to rehabilitate canals and waterways while relocating more than 40,000 homes built on and along canals by 2030.
The initiative is a key component of the city's long-term urban development strategy, supporting national policies to build a modern, sustainable and livable metropolis.
Major projects along Xuyen Tam Canal, Doi Canal and the Vam Thuat River are progressing rapidly, following the successful transformation of the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal from one of the city's most polluted waterways into a vibrant public space.
Once completed, these waterways are expected to become green corridors that support waterway tourism, recreational activities, sports and community events while enhancing the city's urban landscape.
The bustling construction sites reflect the city's determination, together with public support, to restore the canal network and create a cleaner, greener and more modern Ho Chi Minh City.
By Thanh Hien, Hoang Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong