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Quang Tri revives traditional Van Kieu wedding ceremony

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Authorities in Quang Tri Province have recreated a traditional Van Kieu wedding ceremony to help preserve the ethnic group's cultural heritage and pass it on to younger generations.

Authorities in Quang Tri Province on July 23 recreated a traditional wedding ceremony of the Van Kieu ethnic group in Lao Bao Commune, in cooperation with the Central Regional Sub Institute of Culture, Arts, Sports and Tourism.

According to Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga of the Lao Bao Commune People's Committee, a traditional Van Kieu wedding marks not only the union of a couple but also an important cultural event for families, clans, and the local community.

The ceremony embodies folk knowledge, customs, rituals, customary laws, and humanistic values that have been passed down through generations. However, many traditional Van Kieu wedding practices are no longer fully observed or are at risk of disappearing.

To help preserve the heritage, the Lao Bao Commune People's Committee worked with the institute to reconstruct the traditional wedding ceremony, contributing to research, restoration, preservation, and promotion of the Van Kieu people's cultural heritage.

The entire ceremony was reconstructed based on field surveys, research, document reviews, and consultations with village elders, artisans, and respected community members conducted by the institute's research team.

The activity is part of Project 6 under the National Target Program for Socio-Economic Development in Ethnic Minority and Mountainous Areas for the 2026-2030 period.

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga said the reconstruction aims to preserve a distinctive cultural ritual, help younger generations better understand their ancestors' customs and traditions, and make effective use of local cultural values to develop community-based tourism while improving residents' material and spiritual well-being.

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By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

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traditional Van Kieu wedding ceremony the Van Kieu ethnic group the Van Kieu people's cultural heritage community-based tourism

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