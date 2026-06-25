Youth’s imprints of city named after Uncle Ho

With passionate hearts, a spirit of creativity, pioneering action, and the aspiration to make contributions, the youth of Ho Chi Minh City have left many beautiful imprints and created lasting values for the community over the past time.
Meaningful activities also aim to mark the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2026–2031 term, which opened in Hanoi on the morning of June 24.
They are the images of Youth Union members and young people tirelessly visiting residential areas to support the elderly in accessing technology, installing and using digital applications; the blue shirts of local young people, police officers, and military personnel working together to clean up the environment and remove illegal advertising posters along every street and corner.
There are also youth activities and playgrounds organized for children; drops of blood donated through voluntary blood donation campaigns; home construction and repair projects that have helped strengthen the faith and motivation of families facing difficulties...
Through each of these moments, the youth of Ho Chi Minh City are continuing to write the tradition of a civilized, dynamic, and compassionate city with a strong sense of responsibility and the aspiration to contribute.
By Manh Thang, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh