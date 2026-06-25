Youth’s imprints of city named after Uncle Ho

With passionate hearts, a spirit of creativity, pioneering action, and the aspiration to make contributions, the youth of Ho Chi Minh City have left many beautiful imprints and created lasting values for the community over the past time.

Meaningful activities also aim to mark the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2026–2031 term, which opened in Hanoi on the morning of June 24.

They are the images of Youth Union members and young people tirelessly visiting residential areas to support the elderly in accessing technology, installing and using digital applications; the blue shirts of local young people, police officers, and military personnel working together to clean up the environment and remove illegal advertising posters along every street and corner.

There are also youth activities and playgrounds organized for children; drops of blood donated through voluntary blood donation campaigns; home construction and repair projects that have helped strengthen the faith and motivation of families facing difficulties...

Through each of these moments, the youth of Ho Chi Minh City are continuing to write the tradition of a civilized, dynamic, and compassionate city with a strong sense of responsibility and the aspiration to contribute.

The “Blue-shirt Tutors” team provides academic support and skills training for children of young workers and laborers living at the Youth Worker Cultural Accommodation Area No. 1 in Dong Thanh Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

Youth Union members and young people participating in voluntary blood donation

Youth Union members and young people participate in removing illegal advertising posters along streets and at every street corner.

Youth Union members and young people join summer activities with children in An Phu Dong Ward.

Volunteer students help repair houses for local residents in Hiep Phuoc Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

The Office of the Party Committee of Phu Thanh Ward, in coordination with the Ward Youth Union and the Green Summer Volunteer Team of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, organizes training and provides guidance for Party members on carrying out procedures for Party membership fee collection and payment via digital platforms.

Youth Union members and young people of the Community Digital Technology Team in Phu Tho Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, visit every neighborhood and household to help residents access online public services.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Workers Support Center, in coordination with the Green Firefly Club in Phu Thanh Ward, organizes free skills-based playground activities for disadvantaged children.

Youth Union members and young people of Coast Guard Region 3 Command, together with local Youth Union members and young people, collect waste and clean up the marine environment in Phuoc Hai Commune.

Youth members of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security force provide Citizen ID cards for people in special demographic groups in Chau Pha Commune.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, in coordination with the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Ho Chi Minh City and the Attapeu Provincial Youth Union of Laos, inaugurates and hands over the “Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Youth Friendship House” project.

By Manh Thang, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh