Long Thanh International Airport project accelerates toward completion

Construction activities at Long Thanh International Airport are intensifying as thousands of workers and engineers race to complete key facilities in Phase 1 of the country’s largest airport project.

As the construction of Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport enters its final stretch, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the investor of Component Project 3 covering essential airport facilities, is implementing multiple measures to accelerate progress while ensuring construction quality.

Contractors are mobilizing manpower to accelerate the construction of outdoor infrastructure works.

Multiple construction crews continue working throughout midday at the project site.

Thousands of workers and engineers were hard at work across the Long Thanh Airport construction site on June 9, supported by hundreds of pieces of heavy equipment and construction vehicles. Numerous teams pressed on through lunchtime to maintain progress on both exterior infrastructure and terminal interior works.

At the internal road construction site, workers from contractor ACC Nha Trang were seen aligning drainage culverts before securing them in place. According to the workers, the team agreed to work continuously through midday to complete the task in time for the concrete paving scheduled for the early afternoon.

A team installing the drainage system works through the lunch break to maintain construction progress.

Pham Manh Hung, a construction worker, said that despite the outdoor harsh weather conditions, workers say the steady progress of the airport and the completion of key facilities motivate them to stay committed to the project.

Workers focus on completing interior facilities within the passenger terminal.

Construction of technically complex facilities at Long Thanh Airport requires a highly skilled workforce.

At the same time, roadworks surrounding the passenger terminal were also carried out throughout the midday. Trucks transporting construction materials, rollers and asphalt paving equipment operated continuously as crews worked to meet project deadlines.

Numerous vehicles and heavy machines operate across the Long Thanh Airport construction site.

According to an ACV site supervisor, outdoor construction activities are being accelerated during favorable weather conditions. During periods of rain, manpower is redirected to interior terminal works to ensure smooth coordination across project components.

Internal road networks within the airport complex are gradually taking shape.

Several key facilities have now been substantially completed, including parking structures, customs clearance areas, eight check-in islands, and numerous central terminal facilities. Installation of equipment, machinery and glass panels at the passenger terminal has also been largely completed.

Workers carry out finishing works at one of the passenger terminal’s check-in islands.

The customs clearance and baggage inspection area is nearing completion.

One of the most significant milestones is the completion of the airport’s Baggage Handling System (BHS), considered one of the most technically complex systems within the terminal. The system extends approximately 24 kilometers from the check-in islands to the baggage claim area.

Additional skilled technical personnel have been deployed to complete the installation of the airport's Baggage Handling System (BHS).

The Baggage Handling System (BHS) is considered one of the most complex and challenging systems to be installed within the Long Thanh Airport passenger terminal.

ACV reported that over the past week, it has mobilized more than 600 additional skilled workers and technical specialists to undertake highly specialized construction tasks. The total workforce at the project has now reached nearly 7,000 personnel, equivalent to more than 78 percent of the site's direct and indirect labor requirements.

The aircraft fuel supply system at Long Thanh International Airport has been completed and is ready for operation.

The airport’s aircraft fuel supply system has also been completed and is ready for operation. Under current plans, several cargo-related service operators are expected to begin operations by the end of December 2026, helping prepare Long Thanh International Airport for future commercial service.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong