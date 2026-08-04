Vibrant atmosphere at 9th In'l Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts

The 9th International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts opened on August 3 in Gia Lai Province, featuring exchanges, demonstrations, and mass performances.

Martial arts practitioners perform a mass traditional martial arts demonstration at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square. (Photo: SGGP)

Starting early on August 3, hundreds of martial arts practitioners from Gia Lai and various provinces across the country gathered at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Quy Nhon Ward for a mass performance that drew large crowds of locals and tourists.

The practitioners showcased two classic martial arts forms, delivering a synchronized and powerful demonstration that highlighted the martial spirit and enduring vitality of Vietnamese traditional martial arts.

Sharing his excitement during the event, Nguyen Lan, a practitioner from the Nhon Binh Traditional Martial Arts Club of Gia Lai Province, said that it is an honor for him to participate in this mass performance. This is a great opportunity for them to connect with and learn from fellow practitioners both domestically and internationally, while also promoting the martial arts heritage of Binh Dinh to friends and visitors.

In the afternoon, nearly 500 grandmasters and practitioners from countries including France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Thailand, China, and Morocco, alongside domestic delegations, gathered at Quy Nhon Green Park for a series of spirited martial arts demonstrations and cultural exchanges.

Martial arts practitioners perform traditional martial arts during a mass demonstration. (Photo: SGGP)

A spectacular traditional martial arts performance (Photo: SGGP)

Traditional martial arts forms and techniques are performed with precision and finesse. (Photo: SGGP)

According to a representative from the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Gia Lai Province, Vietnamese traditional martial arts represent a precious cultural heritage refined through thousands of years of nation-building and national defense.

The exchange program serves not only as a platform to showcase martial arts techniques but also as a bridge of friendship, promoting the martial spirit, broadcasting Vietnam’s cultural identity, and presenting the image of a friendly and hospitable Gia Lai to international friends.

During the event, domestic and international martial arts delegations delivered performances steeped in the distinct identity of their respective disciplines.

Overseas Vietnamese traditional martial arts delegations presented routines that seamlessly blended grace and power, capturing the true essence of traditional martial philosophy.

The Vietnamese martial arts delegation from Russia left a strong impression with performances integrating martial techniques and acrobatic elements emphasizing combat practicality. Meanwhile, the Tianjin Wushu Delegation from China captivated the audience with a fluid martial arts display combined with a striking fan-dance performance.

An international martial arts practitioner showcases powerful traditional martial arts techniques. (Photo:SGGP)

Martial arts delegations at the exchange (Photo: SGGP)

Members of the Chinese martial arts delegation perform a routine combining martial arts and traditional fans. (Photo: SGGP)

China's Tianjin Wushu Team performance (Photo: SGGP)

Members of the international traditional martial arts delegations perform a ceremonial salute to the audience. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh