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Free bus fares boost public transport use in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

One month after Ho Chi Minh City introduced free bus fares, public transport has recorded strong growth, with ridership rising 39 percent year on year as more residents choose buses for daily travel.

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One month after Ho Chi Minh City introduced its free bus fare policy, the city's public transportation system has recorded positive results.

The city's bus network served about 8.5 million passenger trips, an increase of approximately 39 percent compared with the same period in 2025, equivalent to more than 2.18 million additional passenger trips.

In addition to attracting more residents to use buses for commuting, studying, and leisure activities, the policy has also helped promote the image of a public transportation system that is becoming increasingly modern, convenient, and user-friendly.

From newly built bus shelters and smart route-search applications to the dedicated service of transport staff, support for people with disabilities, and improved connections to destinations across the city, each bus trip is helping reshape travel habits and contribute to the development of a greener, more sustainable, and more livable city.

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Bus station staff assist wheelchair users onto buses with lifting platforms at Saigon Bus Station at 23-9 (September 23) Park
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Drivers and staff on bus route 152 connecting the center of Ho Chi Minh City with Tan Son Nhat International Airport
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Passengers use the MultiGO application to look up routes, times, and choose suitable routes, making bus travel more convenient
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Traffic police officers pilot electric buses in Con Dao Special Zone
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Passengers participate in a lucky draw program when using buses at Saigon Bus Station
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By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

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public transportation smart route-search applications dedicated service of transport staff people with disabilities

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