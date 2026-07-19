Scarlet sterculia in full bloom on Cu Lao Cham Island

Every year in mid-July, the scarlet sterculia (Firmiana colorata) bursts into brilliant crimson bloom along roads, throughout the forested areas of Cu Lao Cham Island, attracting large numbers of visitors eager to admire the spectacular scenery.

On Cu Lao Cham Island in Tan Hiep Commune, Da Nang City, scarlet sterculia trees (also known as bonfire trees) are scattered throughout the island, with the highest concentration found on the western mountain slopes. Growing in belts of woody trees, they produce a breathtaking display during the flowering season, when tens of thousands of trees bloom simultaneously, creating striking crimson swathes against the lush green forest.

One of the most popular viewing spots is the road stretching from the Quyet Thang T-junction to Bai Xep Beach, where hundreds of bonfire trees—many of them centuries old—have become a favorite backdrop for visitors taking photos. The species is endemic to Cu Lao Cham and flowers for only about one month before the blossoms fade.

Scarlet sterculia comes into full bloom from mid-July.

The road leading to Bai Xep Beach is ablaze with the crimson blossoms of scarlet sterculia.

A cluster of three ancient scarlet sterculia trees has been recognized as Vietnam Heritage Trees by the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment.

Dao Van Hac, a visitor from Hue City, said he was captivated by the brilliant red blossoms of the scarlet sterculia (Firmiana colorata) on Cu Lao Cham, noting that they are distinctly different from the pinkish-purple flowers of the parasol trees found in Hue.

In 2015, a cluster of three ancient scarlet sterculia trees on Suoi Tinh Slope in Bai Lang Hamlet, estimated to be between 155 and 250 years old, was recognized as Vietnam Heritage Trees by the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment.

The scarlet sterculia also plays an important role in the daily lives of island residents. The traditional craft of weaving hammocks from the tree's bark fibers on Cu Lao Cham has been inscribed on the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

According to botanical studies, the scarlet sterculia (Firmiana colorata) on Cu Lao Cham bears striking red-orange flowers with tubular, hairy calyces, whereas the parasol trees in Hue produce pinkish-purple blossoms with smooth calyces.

Visitors pose for photos along the flower-lined road.

The flowering season, which lasts through the end of August, has become one of the defining features of Cu Lao Cham Island in Tan Hiep Commune, Da Nang City during the summer months.

First held in 2022, the “Cu Lao Cham – Scarlet Sterculia Blooming Season" Festival has become a signature cultural and tourism event celebrating the beauty of the scarlet sterculia, the island's iconic native flowering tree. In recent years, the Tan Hiep Commune authorities have also planted more scarlet sterculia trees along local roads to preserve and expand the native species while enhancing the island's landscape.

Chairwoman of the Tan Hiep Commune People's Committee, Pham Thi My Huong, said this year's festival will take place from July 18 to 31, featuring a wide range of cultural, sporting, and entertainment activities showcasing the islanders' daily life and traditional livelihoods. The highlight of the festival will be the opening ceremony of the 2026 “Cu Lao Cham – Scarlet Sterculia Blooming Season" Festival, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on July 24 at Bai Xep Beach.

The scarlet sterculia (Firmiana colorata) on Cu Lao Cham bears distinctive red to orange blossoms.

Scarlet sterculia blossoms stand out in vivid red against the island's lush green forest.

The Cu Lao Cham ecosystem in Da Nang City is a UNESCO-designated World Biosphere Reserve, renowned for its exceptional biodiversity spanning from forests to the sea.

Cu Lao Cham is home to centuries-old scarlet sterculia trees, some of which are more than 200 years old.

Scarlet sterculia blossoms stand out in brilliant red against the blue waters of Cu Lao Cham.

The tranquil beauty of Cu Lao Cham

The 2026 “Cu Lao Cham – Scarlet Sterculia Blooming Season” Festival, taking place from July 18 to 31, will feature a wide range of cultural, sporting and entertainment activities.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh