DK1 Platform marks 37th anniversary

Marking the 37th anniversary of its establishment (July 5, 1989–2026), the DK1 Platform has reaffirmed its role as a living marker of sovereignty and a steadfast stronghold safeguarding Vietnam's sovereign rights over the southern continental shelf.
For generations, officers and soldiers have remained resolute at sea, overcoming countless hardships while carrying forward the enduring tradition of "As long as there are people, the DK1 Platform will stand."
On July 5, officers and soldiers stationed at the DK1 Platform commemorated the 37th anniversary of the establishment of the Economic–Scientific–Technical–Service Cluster on Vietnam's southern continental shelf. The occasion marked nearly four decades of unwavering dedication to building, defending, and firmly safeguarding the sacred sovereignty of the nation's seas and islands.
Established on July 5, 1989, the DK1 Battalion under Naval Region 2 is tasked with safeguarding an approximately 80,000-square-kilometer area on the southern continental shelf, a maritime region of strategic importance to national defense, security, and the development of the marine economy.
Built on submerged reefs, the DK1 platform has become "steel fortresses" amid the open sea, serving as forward outposts that contribute to the early and effective protection of the nation's sovereignty.
Over the three generations of construction and development, the DK1 platform system has been continuously upgraded and reinforced to withstand increasingly harsh weather conditions while meeting the demanding requirements of its mission.
In recognition of its outstanding achievements, the DK1 Battalion has twice been awarded the title of "Hero of the People's Armed Forces", in 2005 and again in 2025.