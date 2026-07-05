DK1 Platform marks 37th anniversary

Marking the 37th anniversary of its establishment (July 5, 1989–2026), the DK1 Platform has reaffirmed its role as a living marker of sovereignty and a steadfast stronghold safeguarding Vietnam's sovereign rights over the southern continental shelf.

The DK1 Platform stands firm against the relentless winds and towering waves of the open sea. There, officers and soldiers remain constantly vigilant, standing watch day and night to safeguard the sacred seas and islands of the Fatherland.

For generations, officers and soldiers have remained resolute at sea, overcoming countless hardships while carrying forward the enduring tradition of "As long as there are people, the DK1 Platform will stand."

On July 5, officers and soldiers stationed at the DK1 Platform commemorated the 37th anniversary of the establishment of the Economic–Scientific–Technical–Service Cluster on Vietnam's southern continental shelf. The occasion marked nearly four decades of unwavering dedication to building, defending, and firmly safeguarding the sacred sovereignty of the nation's seas and islands.

Established on July 5, 1989, the DK1 Battalion under Naval Region 2 is tasked with safeguarding an approximately 80,000-square-kilometer area on the southern continental shelf, a maritime region of strategic importance to national defense, security, and the development of the marine economy.

Built on submerged reefs, the DK1 platform has become "steel fortresses" amid the open sea, serving as forward outposts that contribute to the early and effective protection of the nation's sovereignty.

Over the three generations of construction and development, the DK1 platform system has been continuously upgraded and reinforced to withstand increasingly harsh weather conditions while meeting the demanding requirements of its mission.

In recognition of its outstanding achievements, the DK1 Battalion has twice been awarded the title of "Hero of the People's Armed Forces", in 2005 and again in 2025.

The DK1 Battalion under Naval Region 2 was established on July 5, 1989.

Officers and soldiers stationed at the DK1 Platform consistently maintain a high level of combat readiness.

Officers disseminate the training program at the DK1/8 Platform.

Officers and soldiers maintain combat readiness at the DK1/9 Platform.

Officers and soldiers stationed at the DK1 Platform maintain round-the-clock surveillance to detect targets at the earliest opportunity and from the greatest possible distance, ensuring combat readiness under all circumstances.

Firmly safeguarding the DK1 platforms and the nation's sacred maritime sovereignty is the mission, responsibility, and source of honor and pride for every generation of officers and soldiers serving at the DK1 Platform.

The flag-raising ceremony at the DK1 Platform

A Party cell meeting at the DK1/16 Platform

Military medical personnel at the DK1/11 Platform provide first aid to a fisherman injured at sea.

Growing fresh vegetables at the DK1/15 Platform

Officers and soldiers at the DK1/21 Platform read books during their downtime after standing watch and carrying out their duties.

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh