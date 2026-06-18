Cultural festival launched to kick off 11th Da Lat Flower Festival

Authority in Lang Biang Ward yesterday launched a cultural festival to kick off the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival.

Lang Biang Ward People's Committee in Da Lat, Lam Dong Province, hosted a vibrant cultural festival on the afternoon of June 17, combining traditional gong performances, local cuisine, and folk games to celebrate the upcoming 11th Da Lat Flower Festival in 2026.

The event offered residents and tourists an immersive experience into the rich cultural heritage of the indigenous K'Ho people, serving as a key promotional platform to showcase the hospitality and distinct identity of the Lang Biang-Da Lat region.

Visitors at the festival were treated to distinctive gong performances and traditional xoang dances. The atmosphere turned highly competitive and festive as crowds gathered to cheer on participants in various traditional folk games, including sack racing, stick pushing and water carrying using traditional gourds.

Visitors watch a folk game (Photo: D. Kien)

Alongside the activities, an authentic culinary space allowed attendees to explore and taste traditional dishes heavily rooted in the cultural identity of local ethnic minority groups.

The highlight of the event featured performances by eight different gong troupes hailing from Lang Biang Ward, Cam Ly Ward, and Lac Duong Commune. Together, they painted a vivid cultural tapestry of the indigenous K'Ho population residing in Lam Dong Province.

According to local organizers, the festival serves as a vital opportunity to project the friendly, welcoming image of Lang Biang's land and people to a wide audience of domestic and international travelers, further elevating the appeal of the broader Da Lat Flower Festival.

Traditional local specialty (Photo: D. Kien)

Traditional local specialty at the event (Photo: D. Kien)

Musical performance (Photo: D. Kien)

Visitors enjoy traditional musical performance at the event (Photo: D. Kien)

By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan