Ho Chi Minh City celebrates 50th anniversary with pride and joy

A festive atmosphere filled the streets of Ho Chi Minh City as residents, officials and security personnel gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh.

From the early morning of July 2, Nguyen Hue Street and the area surrounding Reunification Hall were alive with activity as delegations, security forces and large crowds gathered for events commemorating the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially becoming Ho Chi Minh City.

An elderly delegate is assisted into Reunification Hall ahead of the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Reception, security screening and logistics for delegates were put in place well before the ceremony began.

Staff prepare commemorative editions of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and welcome gifts for delegates attending the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Staff make final preparations at the seating area before delegates arrive for the ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Guests lined up outside Reunification Hall from early morning for security checks before entering the venue, while representatives of government agencies, organizations and the People's Armed Forces took their seats in the grandstand.

Ho Chi Minh City Public Security deployed traffic officers to direct vehicles and ease congestion on major roads surrounding the venue. Security personnel and mobile police were also stationed throughout the area from the early hours to ensure public safety.

Bui Tien Phat of Mobile Police Battalion No. 2 said he and his colleagues had been assigned to maintain security at entrances along Huyen Tran Cong Chua Street and nearby areas around Reunification Hall.

Police officer directs delegates to the ceremony venue near Tao Dan Park ahead of the celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Security personnel stand guard as delegates and guests arrive at Reunification Hall for the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

They reported for duty at 3 a.m. It is a great honor to help ensure security for such a significant event marking the 50th anniversary of the city bearing President Ho Chi Minh's name, he said. All are proud to contribute to the success of this grand celebration.

Delegates attend the grand ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Many residents also gathered around the event venues to watch the proceedings and capture memorable moments marking the city's historic milestone. Among them was Tran Thi My Ngoc, a resident of Saigon Ward, who arrived at April 30 Park early in the morning.

She was born and raised in this city and witnessed the country's reunification and the renaming of Saigon-Gia Dinh as Ho Chi Minh City, she said. Now, 50 years later, the residents feel incredibly proud and happy to celebrate this special occasion.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, groups of cyclists wearing red shirts emblazoned with Vietnam's yellow-star national flag rode through the city in celebration.

Banners celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh line the streets near Reunification Hall in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Half a century ago, on July 2, 1976, the first session of the sixth National Assembly adopted a resolution officially renaming Saigon-Gia Dinh as Ho Chi Minh City, fulfilling the long-held aspiration of generations of Vietnamese people. Over the past five decades, the honor of bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh has served as a source of inspiration for the city's residents as they have overcome challenges, built the city into the country's economic powerhouse and continued contributing to the country's development.

By Thai Phuong, Van Minh, Manh Thang– Translated by Huyen Huong