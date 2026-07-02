Ho Chi Minh City celebrates 50th anniversary with pride and joy

From the early morning of July 2, Nguyen Hue Street and the area surrounding Reunification Hall were alive with activity as delegations, security forces and large crowds gathered for events commemorating the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially becoming Ho Chi Minh City.
Reception, security screening and logistics for delegates were put in place well before the ceremony began.
Guests lined up outside Reunification Hall from early morning for security checks before entering the venue, while representatives of government agencies, organizations and the People's Armed Forces took their seats in the grandstand.
Ho Chi Minh City Public Security deployed traffic officers to direct vehicles and ease congestion on major roads surrounding the venue. Security personnel and mobile police were also stationed throughout the area from the early hours to ensure public safety.
Bui Tien Phat of Mobile Police Battalion No. 2 said he and his colleagues had been assigned to maintain security at entrances along Huyen Tran Cong Chua Street and nearby areas around Reunification Hall.
They reported for duty at 3 a.m. It is a great honor to help ensure security for such a significant event marking the 50th anniversary of the city bearing President Ho Chi Minh's name, he said. All are proud to contribute to the success of this grand celebration.
Many residents also gathered around the event venues to watch the proceedings and capture memorable moments marking the city's historic milestone. Among them was Tran Thi My Ngoc, a resident of Saigon Ward, who arrived at April 30 Park early in the morning.
She was born and raised in this city and witnessed the country's reunification and the renaming of Saigon-Gia Dinh as Ho Chi Minh City, she said. Now, 50 years later, the residents feel incredibly proud and happy to celebrate this special occasion.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, groups of cyclists wearing red shirts emblazoned with Vietnam's yellow-star national flag rode through the city in celebration.
Half a century ago, on July 2, 1976, the first session of the sixth National Assembly adopted a resolution officially renaming Saigon-Gia Dinh as Ho Chi Minh City, fulfilling the long-held aspiration of generations of Vietnamese people.
Over the past five decades, the honor of bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh has served as a source of inspiration for the city's residents as they have overcome challenges, built the city into the country's economic powerhouse and continued contributing to the country's development.