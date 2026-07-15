Candle lighting ceremony commemorating heroic martyrs held in Vi Xuyen cemetery

On the evening of July 14, in a solemn atmosphere, thousands of candles were lit at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs' Cemetery in Tuyen Quang Province to honor the heroic martyrs who laid down their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland.

Thousands of candles were lit at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs' Cemetery in Tuyen Quang Province to honor the heroic martyrs who laid down their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland.

The candle-lighting tribute ceremony and accompanying art performance were organized under the direction of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army as part of activities marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026).

The event was attended by war veterans, military officers and soldiers, youth union members, and local residents.

At 7:30 p.m., amid solemn music, thousands of candles and incense sticks were lit by delegates and youth volunteers at each gravesite.

The candlelight served not only to honor the souls of the fallen martyrs but also to keep alive the enduring spirit of patriotism and the Vietnamese people's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source." Their sacrifice became part of the nation's soil, ensuring that the Fatherland would remain forever independent and free. Present and future generations will always remember with profound gratitude the immense sacrifices made by the nation's heroic martyrs.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh