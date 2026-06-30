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Vietnamese rescue team begins survey of earthquake-affected areas in Venezuela

SGGPO

Immediately upon arriving in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security's rescue and relief team headed directly to the earthquake-affected area to begin its mission.

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Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security rescue team begins assisting earthquake recovery efforts in Venezuela. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of June 30, according to the Ministry of Public Security, the aircraft carrying officers and personnel of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security's rescue and relief team landed at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela, officially commencing the team's international search and rescue mission in the country.

Immediately upon arriving in Caracas, the team traveled approximately 40 kilometers to the earthquake-affected area. They then promptly deployed personnel and equipment and began search and rescue operations without delay.

During their mission in Venezuela, the delegation will coordinate with local emergency response forces and international rescue teams to search for missing persons, provide medical examination and treatment, assist in post-earthquake recovery efforts, and carry out other tasks at the request of the Venezuelan authorities, in line with the team's expertise and operational capabilities.

“Our greatest wish is to help the people of Venezuela minimize the devastating impact of the earthquake and ensure that search and rescue operations are carried out as effectively as possible," said Senior Colonel Pham Hung Duong, Deputy Director of the Police Department of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security and head of the ministry's delegation.

Throughout the search and rescue mission, the team will employ a wide range of modern specialized equipment, including search-and-rescue dogs.

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By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

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