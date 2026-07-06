PM calls for utmost efforts to reunite fallen soldiers with their families

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 6 called for the utmost determination to locate, recover and identify the remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers.

At a ceremony held at Le Thi Rieng Park, jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the Military Region 7 Command and the National Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung officially launched a new search and recovery operation for the remains of soldiers who died during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers remarks at the launch ceremony for the search and recovery of fallen soldiers' remains. Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister said the operation carries profound historical and humanitarian significance, reflecting the enduring gratitude of the Party, the State and the Vietnamese people toward those who devoted their youth and sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.

He stressed that caring for revolutionary contributors and implementing gratitude policies have always been a priority of the Party and Government. Among these efforts, searching for, recovering and identifying the remains of fallen soldiers remains an important political task rooted in Vietnam's long-standing tradition of honoring those who made sacrifices for the nation.

Personnel brief Prime Minister Le Minh Hung before beginning the recovery of the martyrs' remains. Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang

This mission must continue until all fallen soldiers' remains have been recovered. For many martyrs' families, the war has never truly ended, as they still wait every day for news of their loved ones. Authorities must make every effort to recover the remains of these fallen heroes and return them to their families and hometowns, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said years of painstaking research and close collaboration with organizations and U.S. veterans who served in Vietnam, along with newly declassified military records, had made the search possible.

Search teams recovered five sets of human remains and numerous personal artifacts during two days of exploratory excavation. Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang

He noted that under the nationwide 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of martyrs' remains, the National Steering Committee and Ho Chi Minh City authorities have worked intensively to analyze historical records using scientific methods, witness testimonies and modern technology to identify the suspected location of a mass grave at the park.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and other delegates take part in a ceremony marking the recovery of the martyrs' remains. Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang

The Prime Minister praised the persistence and dedication of the National Steering Committee, Military Region 7, Ho Chi Minh City authorities, specialized agencies, witnesses and individuals who have contributed valuable information despite numerous challenges. Their quiet efforts, he said, have renewed hope for thousands of families across the country still searching for missing relatives.

He instructed all agencies and personnel involved in the operation to conduct the search and recovery in a methodical, scientific, safe and meticulous manner, with the utmost sense of responsibility and reverence for the fallen.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also urged Ho Chi Minh City to work closely with the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to mobilize all available resources and expand the application of science and technology, particularly DNA analysis, to accelerate the identification process.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and former senior Party and State leaders take part in a procession transferring the recovered remains to the Martyrs' Memorial House at Le Thi Rieng Park. Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang

Citing the ongoing operation at Le Thi Rieng Park, the Prime Minister instructed Ho Chi Minh City authorities, the Ministry of National Defence and Military Region 7 to comprehensively review military records from major campaigns, particularly those in 1968 and 1972. He also called for greater use of witness testimony, cross-referenced historical records and advanced technologies to speed up verification efforts and pinpoint suspected mass graves.

Honoring the fallen heroes, the Prime Minister pledged that Vietnam would spare no effort in fulfilling its responsibility to them. He said their sacrifices had made the country's peace, independence and progress possible.

Expressing confidence in the operation, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said the search at Le Thi Rieng Park would provide valuable experience for future efforts to decode battlefield information and expand the search for mass graves nationwide.

He also called on people across the country, overseas Vietnamese communities and veterans from all countries who participated in the war in Vietnam to continue providing information that could help locate and identify those who remain missing.

By Manh Thang, Ngo Binh, Cam Nuong, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong