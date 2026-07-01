Vietnamese rescue team recovers 11 bodies from earthquake rubble in Venezuela

Vietnam's rescue team recovered 11 bodies from earthquake rubble in Venezuela while continuing relief and medical assistance for affected communities.

Vietnam's rescue team locates the victim.

According to Vietnam's Ministry of National Defense, while participating in earthquake relief operations in the Playa Grande area of Venezuela's La Guaira State on June 30 (local time), the Vietnamese rescue and recovery team identified 11 locations suspected of containing victims.

After gaining access to the sites and carrying out intensive search efforts, the team recovered 11 bodies from the rubble and handed them over to the Venezuelan authorities. The delegation also established an additional emergency medical station, providing treatment to 26 local residents in the affected area.

The ministry further reported that on June 29-30 (local time), the Vietnamese rescue mission delivered humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including 35 tons of emergency rations, 60 medical supply kits, 2 tons of canned meat, four generators, 500 tents, 10 large relief shelters, and 50,000 rolls of medical bandages.

>>> Photos: Vietnam's rescue and recovery team conducts intensive search operations for earthquake victims beneath collapsed structures in the Playa Grande area of Venezuela's La Guaira State. Source: Ministry of National Defense

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan