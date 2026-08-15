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Jrai farmers harvest biomass maize along Ba river

SGGP

Fields in Ia Tul Commune, Gia Lai Province are bustling as hundreds of Jrai households harvest biomass maize to supply local collection facilities. Grown along the flood-prone Ba River, the short-term crop provides steady income and livestock feed.

These days, the Jrai people in Ia Tul Commune, Gia Lai Province, are busy in the fields harvesting biomass maize to sell to local collection facilities.

Due to the land's tendency to flood during the rainy season, the area along the Ba River is well-suited for short-term crops. Biomass maize is a popular choice among locals because it is easy to grow and maintain. Farmers cultivate this variety specifically to harvest the stalks and leaves, selling them to local facilities for use as livestock feed, particularly for cattle.

Farmers are hard at work cutting, bundling, and loading the maize onto vehicles; in many areas, harvesting continues right through the midday heat. The fields are bustling with activity, and there is a constant stream of vehicles at the collection points, where the gathered maize is fed into on-site shredding machines.

According to the Ia Tul Commune People's Committee, approximately 500 households grow biomass maize along the Ba River, covering an area of ​​about 1,000 hectares, with around 12 collection facilities operating in the area. Farmers can grow three crops per year, earning an income of approximately VND35 million (US$1,325)per hectare per crop.

Chairman Pham Van Duc of the Ia Tul Commune People's Committee stated that the commune has established a cooperative to act as a liaison with businesses. Under this arrangement, businesses have committed to purchasing the maize at stable prices for three years and providing technical support to help farmers improve production efficiency.

In the near future, once the Ia Tul irrigation reservoir project is completed and a reliable water supply is secured, farmers will be able to expand their biomass maize cultivation areas.

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Farmers harvest biomass maize. Photo: Huu Phuc
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Collection facilities shredding the maize for livestock feed. Photo: Huu Phuc
By Huu Phuc - Translated By Anh Quan

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Jrai households biomass maize livestock feed Jrai farmers

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