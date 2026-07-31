Police games showcase martial arts ahead of national finals opening

Thousands of officers rehearsed for the opening ceremony of the 2026 People's Public Security Games in Da Nang City, featuring large-scale martial arts, tactical, and emergency response demonstrations.

Police officers and soldiers display technique, speed, and sharp awareness in high-intensity training.

Spectacular martial arts performances, intense combat demonstrations, and agile tactical displays at the final round of the 2026 Military, Martial Arts, and Sports Games of the People's Public Security Force, currently taking place in the Central City of Da Nang, highlight the rigorous training of officers and personnel.

The opening ceremony of the final round of the 2026 People's Public Security Games will take place at 8 p.m. on August 1 at Bien Dong (East Sea) Park. It is the largest event of its kind ever organized by the People's Public Security Force, bringing together 27 military and martial arts teams and 81 sports teams with more than 4,700 athletes.

On the evening of July 30, an official rehearsal for the opening ceremony was held to review and finalize artistic performances, ceremonial procedures, and force demonstrations. The program's highlight is a series of large-scale performances involving more than 2,000 officers and personnel, including festival drum performances, police bands, special-purpose motorcycles, mounted police, martial arts, qigong, VIP protection scenarios, live-fire target destruction drills, firefighting, and search-and-rescue demonstrations.

Some images from the preliminary training session on the evening of July 30

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan