Vietnam women’s football team rewarded with cash prize of VND500 million

On August 1, Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan visited and encouraged the Vietnamese women’s national football team right after their final match against the Netherlands at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recognizing the female players' efforts, the VFF’s standing Executive Committee decided to reward the team with a cash prize of VND500 million (US$21,024). This raised the total prize money from the VFF to VND1.8 billion (US$75,688) for the Vietnamese Women's National Team after three matches in the group stage.

Mr. Tran Quoc Tuan emphasized the effort of each individual and the whole team, encouraged everyone to put in their best in the upcoming competitions, looking forwards to participating in the 2027 Women's World Cup. He affirmed that the VFF will create the best conditions for the Vietnamese national female players to achieve their future goals.

On behalf of the entire team, Head Coach Mai Duc Chung expressed his sincere thanks for the affection and encouragement from the VFF leadership, and the VFF’s standing Executive Committee, who have consistently provided support and appreciated the team's efforts.

Regarding the final match, Coach Mai Duc Chung stated that the utmost effort of the team wasn’t enough, each player must reflect on their performance and learn from the opposing team, looking forwards to the 2027 Women’s World Cup. He encouraged the Vietnamese women’s team to maintain the spirit to prepare for the upcoming Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers.