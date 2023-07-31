Vietnam to try best in final Women's World Cup match: head coach

Vietnam will not give up its efforts in their third and also final group match at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 against the current runners-up, the Netherlands on August 1 in New Zealand.

Head coach Mai Duc Chung told a press conference on July 31 that this match is not simple because the Netherlands want to win big to advance to the next round.

At present, both the US and the Netherlands have four points, while Portugal have three points.

Earlier, the Vietnamese team lost 0-3 to the reigning world champions US on July 22 and was defeated 0-2 by Portugal on July 27.

This is the first time the women’s national football team have been present in the world’s biggest tournament.