Vietnam to try best in final Women's World Cup match: head coach

Head coach Mai Duc Chung (R) at the press conference (Photo: Reuters)
Head coach Mai Duc Chung told a press conference on July 31 that this match is not simple because the Netherlands want to win big to advance to the next round.
At present, both the US and the Netherlands have four points, while Portugal have three points.
Earlier, the Vietnamese team lost 0-3 to the reigning world champions US on July 22 and was defeated 0-2 by Portugal on July 27.
This is the first time the women’s national football team have been present in the world’s biggest tournament.