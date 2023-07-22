Vietnam loses 0-3 to US team at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

On the morning of July 22 (Vietnam time), the opening match of Group E in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup was held at Eden Park Stadium, featuring the reigning champions, the USA, against the Vietnamese national team.

The Vietnamese girls faced a defeat with a score of 0-3. Despite the outcome, given the events of the 90-minute competition, it can still be seen as a satisfactory start in line with the expectations.

Coach Mai Duc Chung utilized a 5-4-1 formation with a strong emphasis on tight defense, a strategy he had planned in advance. He positioned only Huynh Như slightly higher up the field while the rest of the team focused on building a solid defensive system.

As expected, the US team initiated an aggressive attacking approach right from the beginning of the match. In the 14th minute, the defending champions secured a 1-0 lead with a goal by Smith, assisted by Morgan. Although they conceded an early goal, the Vietnamese players displayed a cohesive performance throughout the game. Their defensive line remained composed and well-organized, tightly marking their opponents.

Goalkeeper Kim Thanh had an excellent performance in the first half, with her focus and concentration saving the Vietnamese team's goal on numerous occasions and providing reassurance to the defense. In the 40th minute, an American player was brought down after a challenge with Hoang Thi Loan, and upon VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty kick to the US team. However, on the penalty kick, the experienced player Morgan was unable to beat goalkeeper Kim Thanh.

During the injury time of the first half, VAR once again favored the US team with a goal that increased their lead to 2-0. Prior to that, the assistant referee had signaled an offside.

At the beginning of the second half, Coach Mai Duc Chung brought in two experienced players, Chuong Thi Kieu, and My Anh, to bolster the defensive line. Around the middle of the second half, Huynh Nhu was also substituted and replaced by Hai Yen. In the 77th minute, the US team scored their third goal with a skillful combination inside the 16m50 area, accurately finished by Horan.

The game ended with a 3-0 victory for the US team. The Vietnamese national team will face the Netherlands in their second match on July 27.

Unforgettable moments from the Vietnamese national team's debut match: