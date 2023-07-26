Vietnam vs. Portugal: Striving for points

As they enter this match, both teams have their sights set on securing points in their inaugural appearance at the World Cup Finals.

Neither team scored in the opening match, yet both the Vietnamese and Portuguese female football players delivered equally impressive performances. While Mai Duc Chung's team displayed a strong competitive spirit and employed reasonable tactics against the US team, Portugal demonstrated relentless effort throughout the full 90 minutes of play against the Netherlands.

As they enter this match, both teams have their sights set on securing points in their inaugural appearance at the World Cup Finals. In reality, Portugal still holds an advantage over the Vietnamese players in several aspects. Their performance against the Netherlands, where they competed on equal footing and demonstrated readiness to match the physicality of the reigning World Cup runners-up, clearly indicates that Portugal is far from being an easy opponent.

Given their advantage in physique, fitness, and international experience, it is no surprise that Portugal is determined to secure three points against the Vietnamese team. Vietnam has been acknowledged as the weakest team in Group E, based on power dynamics and FIFA ranking. A setback for Portugal before this match is the absence of one of their key players, Fatima Pinto, due to an injury. However, this could also be a clever ruse to mislead the opponent, a tactic frequently used by teams in major tournaments.

On the opposite side of the field, Coach Mai Duc Chung's team marches to Waikato Stadium with great determination. Despite their loss to the US team in the opening match, the Vietnamese women's team made a lasting impression with their relentless spirit and disciplined approach throughout the entire 90-minute match. Without a doubt, the focal point in that game was their defensive line, which ensured solidity and safety in their playing style.

It's no surprise that Coach Mai Duc Chung will continue with this strategy in the match against Portugal. As an experienced coach, he understands that his team's current strength may not be enough to face Portugal directly. Therefore, he opts for a safe and cautious playing style, fully aware of both teams' strengths and weaknesses. Thanh Nha, Bich Thuy, and Hai Yen will be the key players for this match, as Huynh Nhu may struggle to find space to operate against Portugal's defense, which has gained significant experience from her first season at Lank FC. Alongside Thanh Nha, defender Chuong Thi Kieu will also play a crucial role in Vietnam's defensive line. In this match, players with physicality and experience, like Chuong Thi Kieu, will be vital in the defensive setup.

The goal of the Vietnamese women's team is to secure a draw, but accomplishing that requires immense effort and determination from the Vietnamese players in this match.

Prediction: 1-1.

The match will take place at 2:30 p.m. on July 27 (Vietnam time).