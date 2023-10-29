Vietnam wins silver in Asian air rifle mobile target shooting

On October 28, the Vietnamese shooting team participated in the air rifle mobile target shooting event at the 2023 Asian Shooting Championships in Changwon, South Korea, and surprisingly clinched two silver medals.

In the men's qualification round of air rifle mobile target shooting, the Vietnamese shooting team saw Ngo Tuan Anh score 564 points, securing a spot in the semi-finals, while Ngo Huu Vuong, the silver medalist of the 19th Asian Games, placed 5th in the qualification with 563 points.

Subsequently, Ngo Tuan Anh advanced to the bronze medal match and defeated his opponent Ha Kwangchul (South Korea) with a score of 10-8, claiming the bronze medal. Originally, Ngo Tuan Anh had a chance to reach the finals. However, in the semi-finals, the Vietnamese shooting athlete narrowly lost to his Korean rival, Kwak Yong Bin, with a score of 5-7, thus only having the opportunity to compete for the bronze medal.

Nonetheless, the Vietnamese shooting team found cause for celebration with a notable silver medal achievement. Shooter Nguyen Thi Thu Hang excelled in the qualifying rounds, earning her a spot in the final, where she competed against her opponent, Irnazarova Zukhra. In the final showdown, Thu Hang displayed great determination but ultimately secured a silver medal with a score of 2-6. This achievement marked a historic first for Vietnam in the 10m air rifle mobile target shooting discipline at an Asian championship.

In addition to the previously mentioned accomplishment, Vietnam's mobile target air rifle team also earned another silver medal in the women's team event, featuring Nguyen Thi Thu Hang, Duong Thi Trang, and Le Thao Ngoc. Additionally, the men's air rifle mobile target shooting team of Vietnam secured a bronze medal. In 2012, Vietnam participated in the Asian championship but got only a bronze medal in the men's team event for air rifle mobile target shooting.