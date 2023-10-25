Vietnam earns third bronze medal at 2023 Asian Shooting Championships

Related News Trinh Thu Vinh wins bronze medal at 2023 Asian Shooting Championships

On October 25, the Vietnamese shooting team participated in the mixed team 10m air pistol event with the skilled duo of Nguyen Thuy Trang and Lai Cong Minh.

During the qualifying round, Thuy Trang and Cong Minh scored 581 points, earning them the 5th position. As a result, two Vietnamese shooters advanced to the competition for the bronze medal, where they faced the Iranian team. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s other shooting team, comprised of Trinh Thu Vinh and Pham Quang Huy, also participated in the qualifiers but got a score of 580 points, which placed them 6th and prevented them from progressing to the bronze medal round.

In the bronze medal match, Thuy Trang and Cong Minh scored a total of 16 points, while the Iranian team scored 14 points, resulting in a victory for the Vietnamese team and earning them the bronze medal. This achievement marks the Vietnamese short-range shooting team's third bronze medal in this year's championships. On the first day, Trinh Thu Vinh secured an individual bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event, while the men's 10m air pistol team also claimed a bronze medal. The 2023 Asian Shooting Championships determines Olympic slots based on the regulations for each event.

At present, the Vietnamese shooting team has secured just one confirmed slot for the 2024 Olympics, and it belongs to the female shooter Trinh Thu Vinh.