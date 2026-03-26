Culture/art

Vietnam to host Miss World pageant for the first time

SGGP

Organizers of Miss World Vietnam have confirmed that the 73rd edition of the global pageant will take place in Vietnam, offering the country a chance to spotlight its culture, tourism, and hospitality on the international stage.

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Director Hoang Nhat Nam highlighted that hosting Miss World 2026 offers a significant opportunity to display Vietnam's historical heritage.

Yesterday evening , director Hoang Nhat Nam, representing the organizers of Miss World Vietnam, announced that Vietnam will serve as the host country for the 73rd edition of Miss World.

Director Hoang Nhat Nam emphasized that hosting Miss World 2026 presents a valuable opportunity to showcase Vietnam’s history, cultural heritage, tourism, and the warmth and hospitality of its people to a global audience.

The 73rd Miss World pageant is expected to feature more than 130 contestants. Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, Miss Intercontinental 2021, will represent Vietnam at this year’s competition.

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Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, Miss Intercontinental 2021, will represent Vietnam at this year’s competition

Also on March 25, the semi-final round of Miss World Vietnam 2025 took place at the Military Zone 7 Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

A total of 47 contestants competed in the Beach Beauty and Tourism Beauty segments, alongside a themed artistic program titled “Dances of Vietnam.” Participants delivered polished and visually striking performances on stage.

Prior to the semi-finals, contestants took part in experiential activities and subsidiary contests, including Talent, Sports, Courage, and Charity.

The final of Miss World Vietnam 2025 is scheduled for March 29 at the same venue.

The event will feature special appearances by Julia Morley, chair of the Miss World Organization, and reigning Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata. The winner will officially represent Vietnam at the 74th Miss World pageant in 2027.

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By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan

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Miss World 2026 semi-final round of Miss World the Beach Beauty and Tourism Beauty

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