Miss World Vietnam 2023 to compete in Miss World 2025

Miss World Vietnam 2023 Huynh Tran Y Nhi will represent Vietnam in the Miss World 2025 pageant competition, which will take place from May 7 to 31 in Telangana, India.

At the announcement event, Y Nhi introduced a self-introduction presentation featuring her love for the homeland, national pride, and belief in the Vietnamese youth to the organization board of Miss World 2025.

In addition, she presented her charity project called "Heart to Head—The Journey of Heart and Mind" which has reached 12 provinces, donated over 20 bookcases with thousands of books, and repaired many schools in underprivileged areas.

Huynh Tran Y Nhi, 23, from the central coastal province of Binh Dinh, was crowned the 2023 Miss World Vietnam. She is 1.75 meters tall and measures 79-59-89cm. She was the second runner-up at the 2023 Binh Dinh student beauty contest.

Model Minh Tu, the runner-up of Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 Tuyet Nhu, journalist Tan Tai, makeup artist and hair stylist Quan Nguyen–Pu Le, choreographer Khoa Nguyen, and stylist Hien Danh will accompany the Vietnamese beauty during the beauty contest.

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh