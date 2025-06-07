Binh Dinh hosts Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World 2025

The 2025 Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World will be hosted in Quy Nhon City in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh on June 8-14.

On June 6, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Dinh Province announced that the provincial People's Committee had officially approved the organization of the competition.

According to the department, this marks the first time Binh Dinh will host a large-scale international event in the field of fitness and fashion. The provinces’ authorities hoped that it would be an opportunity to promote the locality as a modern, dynamic, and friendly destination to domestic and international audiences.

The competition seeks to honor the beauty of a healthy physique, promote a positive lifestyle, and embody the spirit of global integration among the younger generation.

After two successful seasons, which saw the titles awarded to Mister Uzbekistan and Miss Philippines, this year’s edition of the Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World has drawn significant attention from domestic and international contestants.

Within just one month of the official launch, organizers have selected 36 qualified contestants from 25 countries. Participants are scheduled to arrive in Vietnam on June 6, where they will begin a series of official activities and competitions held in Quy Nhon City.

As part of the competition’s program, contestants will have the opportunity to visit some of Binh Dinh’s most iconic landmarks, including Eo Gio, Ky Co Beach, the Twin Towers, the monument ofthe late President Ho Chi Minh in his early years and his father Nguyen Sinh Sac, the Quy Nhon Science Discovery Center (ExploraScience Quy Nhon), and FLC Safari Park.

In addition to sightseeing, participants will engage in a variety of cultural activities and take part in a “Journey to the Land of Martial Arts,” an exchange with students of Quy Nhon University, and a food tour to promote the central region’s culinary heritage.

According to the official schedule, the Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World 2025 competition will commence on June 8 with a contestant introduction ceremony, the sash presentation, and the unveiling of the crowns.

A series of competitive segments, including the talent showcase, national costume presentation, semifinal, and grand finale, will take place from June 8 to 14, 2025. The main events will be held at prominent venues such as FLC Resort Quy Nhon and Nguyen Tat Thanh Square.

In addition to the main titles of Miss, Mister, and four runners-up in each category, the organizing committee will also present a series of minor awards, including Best Photogenic Face, Best Physique, Outstanding Talent, Best Performance, Excellent Communication Skills, and the Continental Ambassadors, recognizing a pair of contestants chosen to represent each continent.

The judging panel for Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World 2025 will comprise experts, artists, and cultural figures from both Vietnam and abroad, including Mr. Huynh Ngoc Minh, Vice President of the Vietnam Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Federation; Ms. Tran Thi Kim Qui, Standing Vice President of FLC Hotels & Resorts; businesswoman Duong Thu Huong; Miss Earth 2021 Destiny Wagner; World Miss Tourism Ambassador 2018 Phan Thi Mo; Mister Supranational Asia 2022 Dat Kyo; Nguyen Huu Anh, who claimed the fourth runner-up title at the Man of the World Male Pageant in 2022; and Miss and Mister Fitness SuperModel World 2024, Kirsten Dawn and Artyom Feygelman.

By Hoang Ngoc—Translated by Kim Khanh