Vibrant cultural, artistic activities held in HCMC on April 30, May Day holiday

The first day of the April 30 and May 1 holiday saw a lively atmosphere across Ho Chi Minh City with a wide range of activities.

Cinemas, theaters, museums, and other cultural venues welcomed large numbers of residents and visitors seeking entertainment and leisure.

The competition among domestic theatrical releases

Classical music performance at the War Remnants Museum

On the first day of the national public holiday of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026) and the 140th anniversary of International Workers’ Day (May 1, 1886 – 2026), cinema box office revenues showed a significant disparity among releases.

As of the afternoon of April 30, the film “Phi Phong: Blood Demon of the Sacred Forest,” directed by Do Quoc Trung, recorded approximately VND6.4 billion (US$243,778) in daily revenue, bringing its cumulative total to nearly VND150 billion (US$5.7 million), firmly maintaining its leading position at the holiday box office this year.

It was followed by “Heo Nam Mong” (Hell Trotter), directed by Luu Thanh Luan, which earned nearly VND5.3 billion (US$201,189) on April 30 alone, pushing its total revenue to over VND62 billion (US$2.35 million).

A scene in the film “Phi Phong: Blood Demon of the Sacred Forest”

The top 5 box office rankings on April 30 also saw a clear dominance of three Vietnamese films that all premiered on April 24.

In third place, “Anh Hung” (Hero) directed by Vo Thach Thao maintained its position with over VND2.2 billion (US$83,536) in daily revenue, bringing its total earnings to more than VND22.5 billion (US$854,194).

Closely behind, “Dai Tiec Trang Mau” (Blood Moon Feast 8), directed by Phan Gia Nhat Linh, recorded nearly VND1.4 billion for the day, with cumulative revenue approaching VND22 billion.

Rounding out the top five, “Trum So,” directed by Duc Thinh, earned over VND1.1 billion on April 30, bringing its total revenue to nearly VND7 billion.

In addition, the Vietnamese box office during this holiday period also featured several imported animated films; however, their revenues remained relatively modest.

Museums remain open throughout the holiday

Classical music performance at the War Remnants Museum

During the April 30 holiday this year, most museums in Ho Chi Minh City remained open throughout the break and organized thematic exhibitions, attracting large numbers of visitors. Beyond recreating heroic chapters of history, these spaces also present moving stories about Vietnam’s Heroic Mothers, contributing to a deeper public understanding of the nation’s past.

At the War Remnants Museum at No. 28 on Vo Van Tan Street in Xuan Hoa Ward, in addition to thematic exhibitions, visitors are also treated to gentle live performances featuring piano, violin, and guitar. These artistic elements create a reflective atmosphere, helping to bridge emotions between the present and the past.

Meanwhile, at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts at No. 97 on Pho Duc Chinh in Ben Thanh Ward, an exhibition is currently taking place showcasing works that received the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Awards 2026 and the city's 5-Year Sculpture Awards, jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association.

A painting by People’s Teacher, painter Hoang Tram (1928–2025)

Notably, another exhibition space within the museum features works by People’s Teacher, painter Hoang Tram (1928–2025), a prominent figure of revolutionary fine arts, highlighting his significant artistic legacy and contributions.

During the April 30 holiday period, the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street is simultaneously hosting two parallel activities, including a thematic book exhibition commemorating April 30 and a 30-4 book fair. On the first days of the holiday, the venue recorded a large and diverse flow of visitors, including families, groups of young people, students, and international tourists.

Meanwhile, at the Thu Duc City Book Street, a highlight of the holiday activities is the exhibition space called “Book Collection of Lac Hong Spirit,” which introduces a wide range of publications on national history and culture, attracting readers eager to explore during the festive period.

In addition, the children’s art exhibition featuring colorful works by young artists has drawn considerable attention from families with children.

Children’s reading area at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street on April 30

Families visiting the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street

Information from theaters shows that this year’s April 30 performance season has recorded significantly higher ticket sales compared to previous years.

Accordingly, the 5B Small Theater has nearly sold out all tickets for the holiday period. The Hong Van and Idecaf theaters also reported strong audience support, with more than 90 percent of tickets sold.

Notably, the The Gioi Tre Theater is considered the most successful among them, as all of its performances during the April 30 holiday period have completely sold out.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh