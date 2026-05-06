Dien Bien hosts major events for victory anniversary

Dien Bien Province is hosting a series of major cultural, sports and investment events to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2026) and the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2026).

On the morning of May 6, the Dien Bien Provincial Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization held a press briefing to introduce key activities, including the 12th Provincial Sports Games and the 2026 Investment Promotion Conference.

The 12th Sports Games are organized in response to the nationwide campaign “All People Exercise Following the Example of Great President Ho Chi Minh.”

An overview of the press conference. (Photo: Khanh Ha)

According to Mr. Nguyen Minh Phu, Vice Chairman of the Dien Bien Province People’s Committee, the event aims to highlight the role of sports not only in improving public health and physical fitness but also in contributing to socio-cultural development and promoting the dynamic image of Dien Bien and its rich cultural identity. The event is expected to draw more than 12,000 participants and will take place on May 7.

Acting Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tran Hai Ha, noted that the games also serve as an opportunity to boost tourism and showcase Dien Bien as a vibrant and culturally distinctive destination striving for prosperity and modernization in line with its heroic legacy.

Visitors from across the country learn about the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory at A1 Hill. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)

Alongside the sports activities, Dien Bien will host the 2026 Investment Promotion Conference under the theme “Dien Bien – An Attractive Destination for Investment” on May 10 and 11.

The conference is a key economic and diplomatic event, expected to attract over 1,200 delegates from both domestic and international organizations, including diplomatic missions from Thailand, France, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Laos, as well as international organizations, businesses and investors.

The program will feature various activities such as field surveys of potential investment sites, the Vietnam Private Economic Forum, an exhibition of OCOP (One Commune One Product) goods, investment cooperation signings and groundbreaking ceremonies for several key projects.

By Khanh Ha, Gia Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong