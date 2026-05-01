Ho Chi Minh City dazzles with vibrant celebrations marking Reunification Day

On the evening of April 30, Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously hosted a series of special artistic programs in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward, the Central Park in the New City Area in Binh Duong Ward, and Ba Ria Square in Ba Ria Ward.

A large number of audiences gather at Nguyen Hue Walking Street stage area in Saigon Ward to enjoy the special artistic program, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere in the city center. (Photo: SGGP)

The commemorative events took place, aimed at celebrating the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026) and the 140th anniversary of International Workers’ Day (May 1, 1886–2026).

At Nguyen Hue Walking Street, the Ho Chi Minh City organizing committee for the celebration of major holidays, in coordination with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, staged a special art program titled “Love Songs of the Homeland.”

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc, along with numerous delegates and thousands of residents and visitors.

The special artistic program featured a series of revolutionary and patriotic songs, celebrating the glorious Party and beloved President Ho Chi Minh and honoring the heroic, indomitable, and steadfast Vietnamese people and armed forces. The performances evoked a strong sense of national pride and patriotism among the audience.

The program was structured into three thematic chapters: “Love Songs of Independence,” “Gratitude,” and “Pride in the Path Forward.” In each segment, artists performed songs closely associated with different historical periods of Ho Chi Minh City, reflecting the city’s journey through struggle, liberation, reconstruction, and development.

At the special artistic program in Nguyen Hue Walking Street (Photo: SGGP)

At the Central Park of the New City Area in Binh Duong Ward, the Bong Sen Traditional Music and Dance Theater, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, organized a special art program titled “National Reunification.”

The program was structured into four thematic chapters: “The Guiding Light,” “Epic of Liberation – A Unified Homeland,” “City’s Revival – New Rhythm of Life,” and “Continuing the Story of Peace – Vietnam’s Aspiration.”

With a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary artistic expressions, the performance vividly recreated the nation’s heroic historical journey, while also portraying the dynamic, modern, and rapidly developing face of Ho Chi Minh City today.

A special art program titled “National Reunification" at the Central Park of the New City Area in Binh Duong Ward (Photo: SGGP)

At Ba Ria Square in Ba Ria Ward, a special art program titled “National Reunification” was held, jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Center for Culture, Arts, and Sports.

The program was meticulously staged with 14 vocal, dance, and musical performances, recreating the nation’s arduous and heroic struggle for independence. It also paid tribute to the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, while celebrating love for the homeland and the country. Through its artistic narrative, the program helped foster patriotism and national pride among people from all walks of life.

A special art program titled “National Reunification”at Ba Ria Square in Ba Ria Ward (Photo: SGGP)

At 9:00 p.m., a fireworks display was launched in a jubilant and festive atmosphere, drawing the enthusiastic participation and excitement of residents across Ho Chi Minh City.

This year, high-altitude fireworks were set off at three locations, including the area near the Saigon River tunnel entrance in An Khanh Ward, the Central Area of the New City in Binh Duong Ward, and Ba Ria Square in Ba Ria Ward.

In addition, low-altitude fireworks displays were organized at five other sites, including the Cu Chi Tunnels in An Nhon Tay Commune, Dam Sen Cultural Park in Binh Thoi Ward, the Saigon Marina IFC Tower in Saigon Ward, the Kim Long Villa area in Nha Be Commune, and the Can Gio sea encroachment tourist urban area in Can Gio Commune.

At the special artistic program in Nguyen Hue Walking Street (Photo: SGGP)

A large number of audiences gather at Nguyen Hue Walking Street stage area in Saigon Ward to enjoy the special artistic program, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere in the city center. (Photo: SGGP)

Fireworks display in Ba Ria Ward (Photo: SGGP)

Residents watch fireworks at the Central Area of the New City in Binh Duong Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Fireworks display in central Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Fireworks display in central Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Residents watch fireworks at the Central Area of the New City in Binh Duong Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh