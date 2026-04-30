Visitors immerse in Mang Den Street Festival

The People’s Committee of Mang Den Commune in Quang Ngai Province staged a vibrant street festival on the morning of April 30, drawing hundreds of Sedang ethnic artisans from across the area.
The event took place along Mang Den’s most scenic thoroughfare, stretching from the five-way junction on National Highway 24 to the Art Garden. Hundreds of artisans in traditional attire paraded along the nearly 3 km route, performing gong ensembles, Xoang dances, folk music, and stilt walking, creating a lively spectacle rich in cultural sound and color.
A key highlight was the active involvement of visitors, who were invited to immerse themselves in the festivities, interact with artisans, join xoang dances, and play gongs. The dynamic atmosphere fostered a sense of connection, weaving together tourists and local communities in a shared cultural experience.