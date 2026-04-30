Culture/art

Visitors immerse in Mang Den Street Festival

SGGPO

Hundreds of artisans brought Mang Den’s street festival to life on April 30 with vibrant performances and cultural exchanges.

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Artisans perform at the street festival.

The People’s Committee of Mang Den Commune in Quang Ngai Province staged a vibrant street festival on the morning of April 30, drawing hundreds of Sedang ethnic artisans from across the area.

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Stilt-walking performance at Mang Den Street Festival

The event took place along Mang Den’s most scenic thoroughfare, stretching from the five-way junction on National Highway 24 to the Art Garden. Hundreds of artisans in traditional attire paraded along the nearly 3 km route, performing gong ensembles, Xoang dances, folk music, and stilt walking, creating a lively spectacle rich in cultural sound and color.

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Street festival draws a large number of artisans.

A key highlight was the active involvement of visitors, who were invited to immerse themselves in the festivities, interact with artisans, join xoang dances, and play gongs. The dynamic atmosphere fostered a sense of connection, weaving together tourists and local communities in a shared cultural experience.

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Striking costumes showcase cultural identity.
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Visitors try the stilt-walking experience.
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Vibrant street festival activities
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Traditional music performance at the street festival
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Street festival performances in full swing
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Cultural heritage of ethnic groups recreated
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Colorful brocade costumes on display
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Artisans take the stage at the festival.
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Visitors immerse in the festivities.
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The festival brings a lively atmosphere to the streets.
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Artisans join the street festival.
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The Xoang dance performance
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Visitors capture festival moments.
By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Mang Den Street Festival Sedang ethnic artisans Quang Ngai Province Xoang dance

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