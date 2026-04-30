Visitors immerse in Mang Den Street Festival

Hundreds of artisans brought Mang Den’s street festival to life on April 30 with vibrant performances and cultural exchanges.

Artisans perform at the street festival.

The People’s Committee of Mang Den Commune in Quang Ngai Province staged a vibrant street festival on the morning of April 30, drawing hundreds of Sedang ethnic artisans from across the area.

Stilt-walking performance at Mang Den Street Festival

The event took place along Mang Den’s most scenic thoroughfare, stretching from the five-way junction on National Highway 24 to the Art Garden. Hundreds of artisans in traditional attire paraded along the nearly 3 km route, performing gong ensembles, Xoang dances, folk music, and stilt walking, creating a lively spectacle rich in cultural sound and color.

Street festival draws a large number of artisans.

A key highlight was the active involvement of visitors, who were invited to immerse themselves in the festivities, interact with artisans, join xoang dances, and play gongs. The dynamic atmosphere fostered a sense of connection, weaving together tourists and local communities in a shared cultural experience.

Striking costumes showcase cultural identity.

Visitors try the stilt-walking experience.

Vibrant street festival activities

Traditional music performance at the street festival

Street festival performances in full swing

Cultural heritage of ethnic groups recreated

Colorful brocade costumes on display

Artisans take the stage at the festival.



Visitors immerse in the festivities.

The festival brings a lively atmosphere to the streets.

Artisans join the street festival.

The Xoang dance performance

Visitors capture festival moments.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan