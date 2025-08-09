Miss World Vietnam 2022’s first runner-up represents Vietnam at 73rd Miss World

Miss World Vietnam 2022’s first runner-up and Miss Intercontinental 2022, Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, will represent Vietnam at the 73rd edition of the Miss World pageant.

Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc was born in 2001 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. She stands at an impressive height of 1.85 meters. She is highly proficient in English, having achieved an IELTS score of 8.0. Ngoc holds an Honours Bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of the West of England, and also graduated with distinction in International Business Management from the International University – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City.

Currently, she is preparing to pursue a master's degree and serves as the Executive Director of Miss World Vietnam.

She is also the founder of Gen Zero, a non-profit initiative that empowers young people to take action toward achieving the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership. They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.

The nonprofit organization also promotes eco-friendly living through practical, community-based activities.

Notably, Ngoc participated in the COP29 Conference in Azerbaijan as part of the Vietnamese delegation. She is also recognized as one of the young leaders who contributed to organizing the Vietnam Local Conference of Youth on Climate Change (LCOY Vietnam 2024).

In addition, she has been actively involved in numerous community and charitable initiatives. At the end of 2024, she was honored with the National Volunteer Award in recognition of her contributions to social causes. Bao Ngoc also pays much attention to climate change in the world, cherishes the value of peace, and promotes the value of compassion.

In addition, the organization board of Miss World Vietnam announced that the pageant will take place from mid-October to late November, with the grand final scheduled for November 22. The competition will conclude with the selection of a top three, including one winner and two runners-up. The crowned Miss World Vietnam will have time to further develop her skills and preparation before representing the country at the 74th Miss World pageant.

