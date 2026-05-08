Activities mark 50th anniversary of city named after President Ho Chi Minh

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a plan to organize a wide range of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the day Saigon – Gia Dinh was officially honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – 2026).

Ho Chi Minh City will organize major-scale events marking 50th anniversary of city named after President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the plan will feature major programs in political, cultural, artistic, social welfare, and infrastructure development.

Under the plan, communication and outreach activities are identified as an extensive political campaign to be implemented in a synchronized manner across all 168 wards, communes, and special zones. These activities aim to foster pride, strengthen a sense of responsibility, and inspire the aspiration for development in the city named after President Ho Chi Minh.

The city has also launched an emulation movement to implement at least 200 practical projects in celebration of the event, focusing on key areas such as the development of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, civilized urban development, social welfare, the safeguarding of maritime and island sovereignty, and the maintenance of social order and security.

In the field of infrastructure investment, Ho Chi Minh City is expected to complete and put into operation 70 education projects, providing 1,251 new classrooms. At the same time, the city will commence construction on 100 additional projects, adding approximately 1,514 classrooms.

The city is also accelerating a number of major key projects, including the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway, the Ho Tram–Long Thanh International Airport expressway, the expansion of Nguyen Tat Thanh Street, parks and public spaces, and the Cai Mep Ha seaport complex, as well as the Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge and tunnel.

The highlight of the series of events is the city-level commemorative ceremony scheduled at 8:15 a.m. on July 2 at the Independence Palace, with an estimated attendance of around 5,000 delegates. Prior to the ceremony, a wreath-laying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh will be held on the same morning at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park on Nguyen Hue Street.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City will organize an exhibition showcasing the 50-year journey of the city named after President Ho Chi Minh from July 1 to 11 at multiple venues. An international artistic performance program and 3D mapping cultural exchange will also take place from July 1 to 5 in front of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Headquarters. A special live television broadcast will connect Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi on the evening of July 2.

On this occasion, the city is also implementing a range of social welfare activities, including the distribution of gifts worth VND1 million (US$38) per household to policy beneficiary families, social protection households, poor and near-poor households, and other disadvantaged cases.

In addition, a series of book fairs, exhibitions, songwriting campaigns, community walking events, short film festivals, and circus–puppet performances will be organized. A fireworks display is also scheduled at multiple locations across Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of July 2.

By Thien Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh