Charity exhibition raises funds to build homes for disadvantaged families

The “Xuoi Dong Song Thu 2026” (Down the autumn river 2026) charity exhibition is being held at Huyen Art House, located at No. 8A, Dang Tat Street, Tan Dinh Ward, HCMC, with the aim of raising funds to support housing for disadvantaged communities.

Visitors visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The painting exhibition organized by the Gieo Nha Gat Nha Fund will run until May 13.

The event brings together 35 contemporary artists from across Vietnam, showcasing and offering their artworks for sale. The initiative seeks to mobilize contributions toward a fundraising target of VND600 million (nearly US$23,000) to build 10 charitable houses for underprivileged households in Da Nang City and Hue City.

After nearly 10 years of operation, the Gieo Nha Gat Nha Fund has supported the construction of 79 houses, with total funding of approximately VND3.6 billion in Quang Nam (now Da Nang City) and Hue City. Each house received around VND60 million in support.

The organizers stated that all donated funds are fully allocated to beneficiaries, with no expenditures used for operational costs or personnel.

The exhibition introduces a wide range of artworks inspired by Vietnam’s nature, daily life, and people, featuring diverse materials and artistic styles.

Participating artists include Bui Tien Tuan, Dang Thi Thu An, Huynh Bao, Dang Duong Bang, Nguyen Duc Nghia, Mai Xuan Oanh, Dinh Van Son, Ho Thi Xuan Thu, and others.

Director of Nam Truong Son Security Company and founder of the Gieo Nha Gat Nha Fund, Ngo Tran Vu, said the exhibition is not only an artistic activity but also aims to spread a spirit of compassion and community sharing. According to him, each artwork sold contributes to building more solid homes for residents in areas frequently affected by natural disasters.

By Thien Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh