Hanoi International Film Festival 2026 to introduce first-ever film market

The eighth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) is set to take place from November 24 to 28, featuring screenings and professional exchanges.

A key highlight of this year’s edition is the introduction of a film market for the first time. This new initiative aims to connect film ideas with investors and create opportunities for collaboration in film production.

It marks an important step in expanding the festival’s role from film exhibition to industry networking and commercial exchange, strengthening links between production, distribution and the market.

The Hanoi International Film Festival 2026 is expected to continue its mission of becoming a prestigious film gathering in the region and the world.

The opening of the seventh Hanoi International Film Festival in 2024 (Illustrative photo)

The festival will include a wide range of activities such as competitive film screenings, showcasing outstanding Vietnamese and international films, professional seminars, and outdoor screenings. It will also feature the HANIFF Young Filmmaking Camp, designed to discover and nurture emerging talent.

With a focus on creativity and humanistic values, HANIFF 2026 is expected to further affirm its position and contribute to the development of Vietnam’s film industry.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong