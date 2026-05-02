Hoang Sa Soldier Feast and Commemoration Festival held on Ly Son Island

The community on Ly Son Island solemnly held the Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers to honor the sailors who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the nation's maritime sovereignty.

On May 2 (the 16th day of the third lunar month), the An Vinh Communal House Management Board, in coordination with local lineages on the island, organized the Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers (or the Hoang Sa Army and Coral Island Seafarers Commemoration Festival) at the An Vinh Communal House National Relic, Ly Son Special Zone, Quang Ngai Province.

The festival is a traditional ritual of profound significance, expressing remembrance and gratitude for the merits of the former Hoang Sa Flotilla. These heroic soldiers braved the waves of the East Sea to plant landmarks, establishing and protecting the nation's sacred sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos.

Tran Cuong, Head of the An Vinh Communal House Management Board, stated: "We organize this ceremony to honor the soldiers of the past who, under imperial orders, sailed to Truong Sa and Hoang Sa to erect steles and sovereignty markers. Today, descendants must preserve this traditional culture left by our ancestors".

After the ceremony, the Tu Linh boat race, a lively cultural and athletic event on the island, commenced. Tu Linh (four holy creatures) consists of dragon, unicorn, turtle and phoenix.

Teams of rowers representing the dragon, unicorn, turtle, and phoenix engaged in intense competition on the water, accompanied by the enthusiastic cheers of thousands of residents and visitors.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan