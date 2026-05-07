Classic movie music concert tours HCMC and Hanoi

A special concert ”A Night of Favorite Film Music” was held in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring world-famous film scores performed by classical musicians from Saigon and Hue, with a follow-up show scheduled in Hanoi.

On the evening of May 9, at the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Literature and Arts Associations. Located in 81 Tran Quoc Thao Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the Saigon Classical music group teamed up with the Hue Academy of Music and the International Chamber Players, under the “Autumn Melody” art project, to stage the special concert.

The program featured internationally renowned film soundtracks, arranged into three thematic parts, including Dances, Love and Life.

Performances included pieces such as A Time for Us (Romeo and Juliet), The Chairman’s Waltz (Memoirs of a Geisha), Tango Por una Cabeza (Scent of a Woman), Carnival Morning (Black Orpheus), Love Theme (Cinema Paradiso), Beo dat may troi (The Last Wife) and Carrying You (Castle in the Sky).

Poster of the concert titled "A Night of Favorite Film Music"

The concert featured violinist Chuong Vu alongside young musicians from the Hue Academy of Music, including Nguyen Trong Quy, Phan Phung Thien Bao and Doan Anh Khoi.

Following the Ho Chi Minh City performance, the program is scheduled to be staged at the Vietnam National Academy of Music Concert Hall in 77 Hao Nam Street, O Cho Dua Ward, Hanoi on the evening of May 16, 2026.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong