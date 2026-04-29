Culture/art

Poster exhibition marks 51st anniversary of National Reunification Day

SGGPO

A poster exhibition commemorating the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026) opened on the morning of April 29 at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong – Da Lat Ward.

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Delegates perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition introduces to the public around 150 outstanding works selected from nationwide propaganda poster competitions organized by the Department of Culture, Family and Libraries. Each piece conveys a distinctive artistic message, serving as a profound reminder of the nation’s heroic history, its indomitable spirit, and steadfast confidence in the country’s future.

Mr. Nguyen Van Loc, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, said that through the exhibition, the Organizing Committee seeks to further promote patriotic traditions, inspire national pride, and reinforce the sense of responsibility among younger generations in the cause of national construction and defense. The event also aims to strongly encourage patriotic emulation movements, thereby contributing to the successful implementation of local socio-economic development objectives in the new period.

The exhibition is open to the public free of charge through May 5.

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The exhibition is open to the public free of charge through May 5.
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

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51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Da Lat Poster exhibition

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