Ho Chi Minh Museum – HCMC Branch suspends visitor service until September 2026

On May 7, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch announced that the institution will temporarily suspend visitor services from May 7 to September 2026 to carry out a renovation and refurbishment project of the museum.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and delegates perform the ceremonial button-press to officially launch the renovation and refurbishment project of Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the announcement, once the project is completed, the museum will resume welcoming visitors. The reopening schedule will be communicated through mass media channels as well as updated on the website bennharong.vn and the official fanpage of the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch.

The museum also expressed its apologies for any inconvenience this temporary suspension may cause to visitors’ travel plans and kindly asked for public understanding during the closure period.

Previously, on April 29, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation and refurbishment project of the museum. This is one of several projects simultaneously launched by Ho Chi Minh City to mark the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).

The project covers an area of approximately 1.4 hectares and includes several components such as the Dragon House building, office areas, an auditorium, auxiliary facilities, a canteen, a docking area for ships, a landscape park, and internal roads and courtyards. It is expected to be completed and put into operation before September 2.

During implementation, relevant units will also study an overall master planning approach to ensure synchronized connectivity between the Nha Rong Port – Khanh Hoi area and Bach Dang Wharf, as well as the riverfront park system along the Saigon River. This aims to create a distinctive cultural, historical, and tourism space along the riverside.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh