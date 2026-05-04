Korean children’s musical performance to take place in HCMC

A Korean non-verbal children’s musical will be performed in Ho Chi Minh City, offering young audiences an interactive cultural experience.

The Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam, in collaboration with the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE), will present the non-verbal musical “Journey to find Mrs. Geumdarae's granddaughter."

The production is staged by the traditional art troupe Janchimadang, with support from the Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS). Performances are scheduled to take place at the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s House on May 7 and May 8.

A highlight of the show is its high level of interaction, allowing young audiences to join in, sing along to Korean folk songs, and engage directly with performers on stage.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong