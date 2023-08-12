Vietnam starts 2nd round of Women’s SEA V.League 2023 with 3-0 win

The volleyball players of Head Coach Nguyen Trong Linh have achieved their first victory in the second round of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 tournament held in Chiangmai, Thailand.

The second phase of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 officially began on August 11, featuring a match between the Vietnamese and Indonesian women's volleyball teams.

During his initial tenure as the Head Coach of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team, Coach Nguyen Trong Linh experienced a triumphant debut as his players achieved a remarkable victory, surpassing any uncertainties before the match.

In this match, Coach Nguyen Trong Linh and the coaching staff strategically deployed the optimal lineup, featuring outside hitters Pham Thi Nguyet Anh and Vi Thi Nhu Quynh and opposite hitter Doan Thi Xuan, as well as middle blockers Tran Thi Bich Thuy and Ly Thi Luyen. Mr. Linh designated setter Vo Thi Kim Thoa to take on the pivotal setting role for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team in this particular game.

In all three sets of the match, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team faced minimal challenges from the Indonesian spikers. As a result, the Vietnamese defense operated relatively relaxed, despite instances where they needed to rally for points.

Obviously, Coach Nguyen Trong Linh's objective was to establish a victorious tone right from the beginning. Thus, he maintained a consistent lineup throughout the entire match, ensuring the best professional performance. This lineup led the team to a 3-0 victory (25/19, 25/22, 25/10) over the opponent. With this triumph secured, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will approach their upcoming encounters against the Philippines and Thailand with increased confidence. On the evening of August 11, the host team, Thailand, competed against the Philippines.

Before this, at the end of the initial stage of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 tournament held in Vinh Phuc, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team claimed the second spot overall, with the championship title being secured by the Thai women's team.