Vietnam changes head coach in second leg of Women’s SEA V.League 2023

Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet will be absent from the second leg of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team, and a different head coach will assume the position.

The Vietnam women's volleyball team is currently engaged in the initial phase of the Women's SEA V.League 2023 held in Vinh Phuc Province. Yet, the team has now confirmed the lineup for the upcoming second round of the competition.

Accordingly, the Vietnam Sports Administration and the Vietnam Volleyball Federation made the decision to formulate the lineup of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team for the upcoming phase of the Women's SEA V.League 2023 with 20 members on August 4. Notably, Mr. Nguyen Tuan Kiet will not be assuming the role of head coach for the team. For this round of competition, the position of head coach for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will be held by Mr. Nguyen Trong Linh.

The lineup of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team comprises Le Thanh Thuy, Dinh Thi Thuy, Pham Thi Hien, Pham Thi Nguyet Anh, Vo Thi Kim Thoa, Vi Thi Yen Nhi, Doan Thi Xuan, Vi Thi Nhu Quynh, Nguyen Ly Thuy Vi, Tran Thi Bich Thuy, Ly Thi Luyen, Le Thi Thanh Lien, Nguyen Thi Ninh Anh, and Hoang Thi Thao.

Obviously, the composition of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team has seen substantial changes, with the majority of players from the previous 14-strong official lineup, who participated in previous matches, being replaced for the upcoming second round of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023. This approach is consistent with the team's selection of a 26-player roster, underscoring their commitment to providing equal training and playing chances to all members. The second leg of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 is scheduled for August 11 to 13 in Chiangmai, Thailand.

The first round of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 unfolded in Vinh Phuc from August 4 to 6. The competition featured four participating teams: Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Players who will not partake in the second round of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023, including Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Nguyen Khanh Dang, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Doan Thi Lam Oanh, Doan Thi Xuan, Nguyen Thi Trinh, Nguyen Thi Kim Lien, Tran Tu Linh, and Dinh Thi Tra Giang, will continue their training at the Hanoi National Sports Training Center, gearing up for forthcoming international events such as the VTV Cup 2023 and the 2023 Asian Championship.

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team secured a victory against the Philippines with a score of 3-1 on August 4. Meanwhile, Thailand defeated Indonesia with a score of 3-0.