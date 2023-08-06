Vietnam to challenge Thailand for Women’s SEA V.League 2023 title

The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team had another win at the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 on an evening when the Vinh Yen Sports Hall was fully packed with enthusiastic volleyball fans.

On the evening of August 5, the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team faced Indonesia in their second match at the Women’s SEA V.League 2023.

Before the match, given their role as the host team and boasting a complete lineup of key hitters in the competition, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team held a higher standing compared to their Indonesian counterparts. It is evident that the non-appearance of Megawati, a notable hitter, for the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 in Vietnam, has considerably diminished the strength of the Indonesian women's volleyball team. Nevertheless, Coach Eko Waluyo retains Ratri, Hany, and Aulia as viable choices for launching offensive plays and accumulating points for the Indonesian women's team.

Assessing the situation on the court, the Indonesian women's team was not necessarily at a disadvantage expertise-wise against the host team. The match showcased a captivating and intense struggle between the two sides. After their first encounter with the Philippines, it is clear that in this second game, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and the coaching staff exercised greater caution when shaping the lineup, resulting in key hitters like Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, and Tran Tu Linh enjoying extended time on the court without frequent substitutions. Fueled by the spirited support of the home crowd and a cautious sentiment, the Vietnamese women's team emerged victorious, securing set scores of 25/20 and 25/17 in the initial two games against their opponents.

During the third set, the Indonesian team exhibited resolute determination and capitalized on openings in the Vietnamese defense line, resulting in a 25/23 win. In the fourth set, both sides showcased robust blocking techniques, seeking to thwart the opponent's hitters. Nonetheless, the Vietnamese players managed to assert partial control, executing effectively and clinching a 25/18 lead over the Indonesian women's team. Ultimately, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team secured a 3-1 victory over Indonesia.

In the earlier match, the Thai women's team defeated the Philippines with a score of 3-0. Therefore, the upcoming match between the host team Vietnam and the Thai women's volleyball team on the evening of August 6 will determine the champion of the first leg of the Women's SEA V.League 2023. The match will take place at 7 p.m. on the same day.

In their latest clash during the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team experienced a 1-3 loss to Thailand in the championship match, earning the silver medal. Last year, when the SEA V.League was known as the ASEAN Grand Prix, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team faced consecutive defeats against Thailand and ended up as the runner-up in both legs of the tournament.

During the initial round of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023, among the four participating teams—Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines—both Vietnam and Thailand have selected their most formidable player lineups to engage in competition.