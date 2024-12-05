Vietnam ranks fourth at World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2024

Vietnam's taekwondo team has concluded the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship in Hong Kong (China).

By securing three gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals, Vietnam ranked fourth at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong, which wrapped up on December 4, following Chinese Taipei, South Korea and the United States respectively.

Vietnamese martial artists won gold medals in the women's U50 Team event, the over-17 freestyle mixed team event and the U50 mixed pair category.

The 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships attracted nearly 2,000 officials, referees, coaches and athletes from 77 countries and territories worldwide, including 40 Vietnamese athletes.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong