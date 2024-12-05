Sports

Vietnam ranks fourth at World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2024

SGGPO

Vietnam's taekwondo team has concluded the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship in Hong Kong (China).

Vietnam.jpg
Vietnam's taekwondo team wins a total of three gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals at the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong (China) to rank fourth. (Photo: Th.Huy)

By securing three gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals, Vietnam ranked fourth at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong, which wrapped up on December 4, following Chinese Taipei, South Korea and the United States respectively.

Vietnamese martial artists won gold medals in the women's U50 Team event, the over-17 freestyle mixed team event and the U50 mixed pair category.

The 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships attracted nearly 2,000 officials, referees, coaches and athletes from 77 countries and territories worldwide, including 40 Vietnamese athletes.

Related News
By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2024 Vietnam's taekwondo team fourth place

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn