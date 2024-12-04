Chau Tuyet Van, Nguyen Thien Phung win world Taekwondo gold

The Vietnamese taekwondo poomsae team secured another gold medal, credited to two athletes from Ho Chi Minh City, Chau Tuyet Van and Nguyen Thien Phung.

On the evening of December 3, at the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong (China), Vietnam earned another gold medal.

Chau Tuyet Van and Nguyen Thien Phung secure victory in the U50 mixed pair category. (Photo: WTF)

Competing in various events, the team reached the finals of the mixed pair performance in the U50 age group. Representing Vietnam, Chau Tuyet Van and Nguyen Thien Phung faced Denmark in the decisive match. According to regulations, each team performed two routines, with the average score determining the final ranking.

In the first routine, Chau Tuyet Van and Nguyen Thien Phung scored 9,040 points. In the second, they earned 8,980 points, achieving an average score of 9,010 points.

The Danish team’s average score of 8,970 points placed them behind Vietnam. As a result, Chau Tuyet Van and Nguyen Thien Phung claimed the gold medal. Teams from Iran and Myanmar tied for third place, each receiving bronze medals.

As of December 3, the Vietnamese taekwondo poomsae team had achieved its best performance so far, winning three gold medals across the events they participated in.

The final day of the championship on December 4 will feature Vietnam competing in events such as the boys’ pair in the junior category, the U30 mixed pair, the U50 men’s team, the 17+ mixed pair, and the U17 team.

The 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships have attracted nearly 2,000 participants, including officials, referees, coaches, and 1,727 athletes from 77 countries and territories worldwide. Before the competition, the World Taekwondo Federation’s technical team briefed participants on the updated rules.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan