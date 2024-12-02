Vietnam secures gold, bronze medal at 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships

40 Vietnamese martial artists are competing at the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong (China).

An impressive performance of Vietnamese martial artists at the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships. (Photo:WTF)

On the first competition day on November 30, the Vietnamese taekwondo team secured a gold medal for the mixed team over 17 categories at 8,680 points, followed by Mexico with 8,660 points, Italy and the Philippines with 8,500 points, 8,400 points, respectively.

Additionally, the Vietnamese team also bagged a bronze medal for the Team Male Junior category.

The 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships will last until December 4 (Hong Kong time) attracting nearly 2,000 attendees, comprising sports staff, referees, coaches along with 1,727 athletes from 77 countries and territories in the world.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong