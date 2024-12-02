Sports

Vietnam secures gold, bronze medal at 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships

SGGP

40 Vietnamese martial artists are competing at the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong (China).

Ta.jpg
An impressive performance of Vietnamese martial artists at the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships. (Photo:WTF)

On the first competition day on November 30, the Vietnamese taekwondo team secured a gold medal for the mixed team over 17 categories at 8,680 points, followed by Mexico with 8,660 points, Italy and the Philippines with 8,500 points, 8,400 points, respectively.

Additionally, the Vietnamese team also bagged a bronze medal for the Team Male Junior category.

The 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships will last until December 4 (Hong Kong time) attracting nearly 2,000 attendees, comprising sports staff, referees, coaches along with 1,727 athletes from 77 countries and territories in the world.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships Vietnamese martial artists Gold Medal

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn