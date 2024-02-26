Vietnam Golf Festival 2024’s preparation work urged to promptly complete

The organization board of the 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival and the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lam Dong province had a working session on preparation tasks for the event on February 26.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

The tournament is divided into two main classifications, including Kids Golf Talent and Vietnam Golf Festival Championship.

The Kids Golf Talent Tournament is expected to attract 80 junior golfers to compete in four groups including U9, U12, U15, and U18. Each group will present one Best Gross award and first, second, and third prizes. The competition is scheduled to take place on May 24.

The Vietnam Golf Festival Championship will be held on May 25- 26 with the participation of around 280 golfers competing in A, B, and C divisions for both men and women. The organization board will offer One Best Gross award, and first, second, and third prizes, along with technology awards.

In addition, “The Face Golf Vietnam” competition will take place from March 1 – to May 25 aiming at discovering outstanding contestants.

Journalist Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and head of the Steering Committee for the festival speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The organization board offers a gift to the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The competition contributes to promoting golf in Vietnam, images of the country, and Vietnamese golf to international friends as well as boosting Vietnam’s golf tourism in the international arena.

The first-prize winner of each category will receive a cash prize of VND50 million and gifts while the runners-up will get a cash prize of VND30 million and gifts.

The 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival will also include a series of activities, such as the opening and closing ceremonies, a ceremony honoring individuals and collectives for their outstanding contribution to the development of Vietnam’s golf, an award ceremony, and handover of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) scholarships, an exhibition introducing hundred-year journey of Vietnamese golf, golf beauty and fashion, a food fair and more.

Mr. Nguyen Tien Hai, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the working session, journalist Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and head of the Steering Committee for the festival said that the organization board hoped Lam Dong Province would create infrastructural conditions for the event. He also directed members of the organization board to implement and complete procedures for the competition to take place this week as scheduled.

Mr. Nguyen Tien Hai, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, highly appreciated the preparation work of the organization board. This is the first large-scale golf festival ever organized in Lam Dong as well as in Vietnam. The department will support connectivity activities, procedures, and promotional programs to ensure the success of the event.

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and Global Entertainment JSC on January 18 signed a cooperation agreement for co-organizing the Vietnam Golf Festival 2024 in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. The first event of this kind is scheduled to take place from May 24 – 26 in Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh