“Vietnam Stronger” program launched to raise funds for disadvantaged children

An aspirational art program entitled "Vietnam Stronger" will be organized for the first time at Hoa Binh Theater in HCMC on October 13 to raise funds for disadvantaged children in remote localities and border areas.

The first edition of its kind themed Giac mo Phu Dong (Phu Dong’s Dream) is jointly organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the HCMC Young Business Association (YBA) with the goal of mobilizing resources to support the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program, building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by the SGGP Newspaper, and the Container Library - House of knowledge program taken by the YBA to construct shipping container libraries for children in different poor provinces across Vietnam.

The press conference of the "Vietnam Stronger" program is held at the headquarters of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on September 20. (Photo: SGGP)

The goal of the cooperation in organizing the art program is to call for financial aid for at least two container libraries each worth about VND500 million and other gifts.

The special art program has three parts, including “Tre vuon khoi mat dat” (Bamboo rising from the ground), “Tinh tre” (Bamboo’s love), and “Tre nghieng bong mat” (Leanning bamboo provides shades). The event is inspired by the legendary story of Phu Dong Thien Vuong to send a message of love, the spirit of sharing and sacrifice, humility and faith, desire to rise above adversity.

There will be also an auction of paintings by painter Le Sa Long to raise money for the program.

Delegates at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Phu Dong is a village in Hanoi’s Gia Lam District, popular also known as Giong Village. It is the native land of the legend of Thanh Giong (Saint Giong).

Miss Eco Teen International 2021 Bella Vu will participate in the event. (Photo: SGGP)
Musician and singer Vo Viet Phuong (Photo: SGGP)
The organization board of the program at the press conference (Photo: SGGP)
Director Le Viet
Painter Le Sa Long (Photo: SGGP)
"Vietnam Stronger" art program will take place at Hoa Binh Theater in HCMC on October 13. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

