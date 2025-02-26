Sports

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards’ spectacular LED performances to ravish audience

SGGPO

The spectacular LED performance at the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024 is expected to bring memorable emotions to football lovers.

QBV.jpg
The spectacular LED performance at the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024 is expected to bring memorable emotions to the football lovers.

According to the organization board, the performances at the award ceremony are meticulously choreographed. Notably, there will be a dance performance with LED lights to create special lighting effects. The dancers will seamlessly combine sound, light, and intricate dance moves to produce truly unique effects.

QBV3.jpg

The Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024 gala is held at the Ben Thanh Theater in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, on February 26. The gala night will reveal the Vietnam Golden Ball 2024 winners for the men's and women’s categories of the Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ball Awards; the Futsal's Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ball Awards; Male and Female Young Player of the Year; Foreign Player of the Year; and Devotion Awards.

Launched in 1995 by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the annual Vietnam Golden Ball Awards aims to honor and recognize the contributions and achievements of Vietnamese football players during the year. The award honors the best players who were voted for by football experts, coaches, and journalists across the country.

Images of the rehearsal of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024:

QBV1.jpg
QBV2.jpg
QBV4.jpg
QBV5.jpg
QBV6.jpg
QBV7.jpg
QBV8.jpg
QBV9.jpg
QBV10.jpg
QBV11.jpg
QBV12.jpg
Related News
By Nguyen Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

LED performances Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024 Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn