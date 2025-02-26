Vietnam Golden Ball Awards’ spectacular LED performances to ravish audience

The spectacular LED performance at the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024 is expected to bring memorable emotions to football lovers.

According to the organization board, the performances at the award ceremony are meticulously choreographed. Notably, there will be a dance performance with LED lights to create special lighting effects. The dancers will seamlessly combine sound, light, and intricate dance moves to produce truly unique effects.

The Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024 gala is held at the Ben Thanh Theater in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, on February 26. The gala night will reveal the Vietnam Golden Ball 2024 winners for the men's and women’s categories of the Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ball Awards; the Futsal's Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ball Awards; Male and Female Young Player of the Year; Foreign Player of the Year; and Devotion Awards.

Launched in 1995 by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the annual Vietnam Golden Ball Awards aims to honor and recognize the contributions and achievements of Vietnamese football players during the year. The award honors the best players who were voted for by football experts, coaches, and journalists across the country.

Images of the rehearsal of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024:

By Nguyen Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh