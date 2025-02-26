Vietnam Golden Ball: A source of pride

The Vietnam Golden Ball Award has made a lasting impact on its recipients. Players regard it as a crucial milestone in their careers, and beyond that, the award has become a source of inspiration, motivating them to continue their football journey.

The Vietnam futsal team qualifies for the knockout stage of the 2021 Futsal World Cup.

Reputation comes first

In 2015, following Vietnam’s historic qualification for the Futsal World Cup, VFF Vice President Tran Anh Tu proposed long-term sponsorship for the Vietnam Golden Ball Award through the Thai Son Nam brand, with one condition: the addition of a futsal category. Since then, Thai Son Nam has remained a steadfast partner of the award, while Vietnam’s futsal team has twice qualified for the World Cup, highlighting the sport’s remarkable growth.

The prestige of the Vietnam Golden Ball Award is reinforced by a rigorous and transparent voting process involving sports journalists, national league coaches, and top football experts. This structure ensures a balance between professional expertise and fan recognition, producing high-quality results that accurately reflect players’ contributions throughout the season.

Vietnam Golden Ball Award elevates futsal Thirty years after its inception in 1995, the Vietnam Golden Ball Award continues to solidify its role as a driving force in uniting the football community and advancing the sport nationwide. This year marks the 29th edition, a testament to the dedication of generations of SGGP journalists who have worked tirelessly to preserve, enhance, and elevate one of Vietnam’s most prestigious individual sports awards. As the award has evolved, the Futsal Golden Ball now celebrates its tenth year. I am truly honored to have been the first recipient of this accolade and to be part of its history. Vietnamese futsal has experienced both triumphs and quieter phases, but the unwavering support from the organizers has remained a pillar of encouragement. Their commitment has provided a strong foundation for professionals and, most importantly, for players striving for excellence. Over the past decade, the Futsal Golden Ball has brought greater recognition, investment, and public interest to the sport. As a result, Vietnamese futsal has achieved remarkable success on regional, Asian, and global stages, reinforcing the award’s invaluable impact. TRAN VAN VU (Futsal Golden Ball winner in 2015, 2016, and 2019)

Sowing the seeds of football dreams

The Vietnam Golden Ball Award began as a “seed of dreams” planted in the still-developing landscape of Vietnamese football. Since its inception in 1995, the sport has gone through at least three generations of players. Perspectives on each era may vary, but the steady flow of talent has never wavered.

Futsal has become an integral highlight of the Vietnam Golden Ball Award.

In 2001, while Vietnam’s U23 team was eliminated in the SEA Games group stage for the first time, the women’s national team won their first Southeast Asian title, leading to the introduction of the Women's Golden Ball category. In 2015, Vietnam again struggled at the SEA Games, but the futsal team made history by qualifying for the World Cup—prompting the immediate addition of a futsal category to the Golden Ball awards. Likewise, after the Best Young Player category was introduced in 2000, Vietnam’s U20 team secured a spot at the FIFA U20 World Cup just 16 years later.

Thirty years on, the Vietnam Golden Ball Award has grown in prestige, mirroring the nation’s footballing rise. Today, as the U20, futsal, and women’s teams have turned their World Cup dreams into reality, Vietnamese football stands at its most promising era yet.

Journalist Minh Hung and the early days It has been ten years since the passing of journalist Do Minh Hung (pictured), who sat behind the goal and witnessed striker Tran Minh Chien’s stunning volley in the semi-final of the 19th SEA Games. Inspired by that moment, he drafted the first plans for an individual award to honor Vietnamese players for their dedication. He was also the first to propose the name "Vietnam Golden Ball," believing that Vietnamese footballers deserved to be recognized with such a prestigious title. Journalist Do Minh Hung Beyond the idea, he also secured Tiger Beer as the first sponsor. As the inaugural ceremony approached, organizers realized they had no actual Golden Balls for the awards. He and his colleagues rushed to a foundry to have them crafted and plated in gold, silver, and bronze. A respected sports journalist with a passion for innovative events, Do Minh Hung was the first to publish detailed information about the award on Wikipedia. After the second ceremony in 1996, he persistently sent voting results, along with comprehensive details about the award, to various football newspapers and magazines worldwide. His efforts finally paid off when World Soccer (UK), the world’s leading football magazine at the time, published the first-ever mention of Vietnam’s individual football award. Though the news was brief—lacking details on the organizing unit or voting results and mentioning only the winners—it was a moment of immense pride for the organizers.

By Dang Linh, Yen Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan