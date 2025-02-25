Relentless development of Vietnam Golden Ball Award

Building the Vietnam Golden Ball Award into the prestigious brand it is today, SGGP Newspaper has navigated countless challenges and the highs and lows of Vietnamese football.

With unwavering dedication and professionalism, the newspaper has ensured the award's annual celebration remains a respected tradition.

Initial confusion

In 2005, on the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam Golden Ball Award, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) officially recognized it as a prestigious national football honor. This acknowledgment brought both pride and the challenge of maintaining and elevating the award’s stature.

Top 5 Vietnam Women's Golden Ball Award 2021

From concept to the first ceremony, everything came together in less than three months, thanks to overwhelming support from experts and sponsors. The inaugural event, though modest, was filled with warmth at SGGP Newspaper’s hall, coinciding with the national excitement following Vietnam’s historic silver medal at the 2005 SEA Games.

After the U23 match-fixing scandal at the 2005 SEA Games, many sponsors withdrew, but the organizers remained steadfast in sustaining the award. For SGGP Newspaper, hosting the Vietnam Golden Ball was more than a duty—it was a passion for football and a commitment to honoring deserving players like captain Phan Van Tai Em.

In 2013, for the first and only time, the award was temporarily suspended due to unprecedented challenges—V-League clubs struggled with professionalism, U23 Vietnam suffered an early SEA Games exit, the national team went an entire year without a match, and the women’s team fell short in the SEA Games final.

By 1996, the award’s influence had already reached beyond Vietnam when World Soccer (UK), citing AFP (France), published the Golden Ball results, recognizing Vo Hoang Buu, Tran Cong Minh, and Nguyen Hong Son—affirming its growing international recognition.

Sincere dedication

Except for 2013, the Vietnam Golden Ball Award has never been interrupted—not even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite severe disruptions to domestic and international football, the organizers remained committed to holding the 2021 awards, seeing it as a source of encouragement for the nation. The success of that edition was hailed as a "golden goal" for Vietnamese football.

Journalist Ho Nguyen, who has been involved since the award's inception, recalled how SGGP leaders once asked, "Can this be sustained long-term?" At the time, no one had a definitive answer. Establishing and maintaining an award for nearly three decades was no easy feat, especially with ongoing financial challenges.

The Vietnam Golden Ball Award always strives to provide the best recognition for the nation's football talents.

For a media organization, hosting a sports award is not just a financial burden but also depends on public interest. Yet, the Vietnam Golden Ball Award has always received unwavering support from SGGP’s leadership, who view it as more than just an event—it is a political mission.

Through perseverance, the award has evolved from honoring only male footballers to recognizing women’s football, futsal, young talents, and foreign players. Today, with 12 award categories, it stands among the most comprehensive football honors worldwide.

Journalist Sy Huyen (Tuoi Tre Newspaper), who has been part of the voting panel since the inaugural edition, affirmed that the Vietnam Golden Ball Award has grown in prestige while staying true to its core mission of honoring excellence. The gratitude expressed by winners, experts, and VFF leaders remains the greatest motivation for the award to continue its remarkable journey since 1995.

Football player Nguyen Hong Son affirms that the Vietnam Golden Ball Award is a prestigious and long-standing event, organized since 1995 and soon celebrating its 30th anniversary. The winners each season represent the best of Vietnamese football. More importantly, this award recognizes the relentless efforts of players, motivating them to reach new heights. He hopes the award continues to uphold its humanitarian values and serves as an inspiration for future generations. Football player Phan Van Tai Em believes that the award gala not only honors players' contributions but also provides an opportunity to reflect on Vietnamese football, learn from experience, and build on strengths. It motivates players to dedicate themselves to their clubs and the national team. He emphasizes that regardless of their playing environment, any player who performs well will be recognized. Being honored at the gala is a proud moment, and for those who do not win, it is encouragement to strive harder in the future. Looking back on the 30-year journey of the award, he feels honored to have been a recipient and to continue supporting this meaningful event.

Related News 30 years of Vietnam Golden Ball Award: From golden goal to golden legacy

By Dang Linh, Quoc Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan